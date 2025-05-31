"Playing on a completely different level" - Social media reacts to Sai Sudharsan's 80-run knock in GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator match

Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Sai Sudharsan played a clutch knock in his team's IPL 2025 Eliminator match against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh on Friday. The onus was on the southpaw to fire, with GT required to chase an imposing 229-run target in the knockout clash.

Sudharsan delivered big in the high-pressure contest, notching up his sixth half-century of the season. The 23-year-old countered the MI bowlers with great aplomb, playing some splendid shots during his stay at the crease.

He finished with 80 runs off 49 deliveries in an innings laced with 10 fours and a solitary six. The youngster fought hard for his side, but his dismissal swung the pendulum in MI's favor.

Sudharsan lost his wicket in the 16th over, getting bowled while looking to play the ramp shot off Richard Gleeson's bowling. He received widespread praise on social media for his brilliant performance.

Here are some of the top reactions:

"Scoring runs in crucial match against a bowling attack like Bumrah, Boult, Pandya, Santner. Sai Sudharsan is a brilliant talent and an underrated youngster in Indian cricket," wrote a fan.

"Officially a Sai Sudharsan fanboy. Incredible knock under pressure. And he's just been so good throughout the season. Incredible batting," commented a fan.

"If my gym consistency were like Sai Sudharsan form I would have lost 10 kilos by now," remarked a fan.

"This Sai Sudharsan is like a left handed Kohli man he just gets so many runs," posted another.

It is worth mentioning that Sudharsan is currently the highest run-getter in IPL 2025. He has amassed 759 runs across 15 innings at an average of 54.21 and a strike rate of 156.17.

Sai Sudharsan's heroics went in vain as GT suffered a heartbreaking 20-run defeat

Sudharsan's knock wasn't enough to take GT over the line in the important fixture. He gave his side hope with a stunning knock. Washington Sundar also chipped in with an impactful contribution of 48 from 24 deliveries.

However, the Gujarat-based side ultimately fell short of the target, suffering a 20-run defeat. They finished 208/6 after 20 overs. With the defeat, the Shubman Gill-led side have been eliminated from the competition.

MI will now take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1. The winner of the match will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final at the same venue on Tuesday, June 3.

