“Playing is something that I enjoy the most” – Dinesh Karthik expresses his excitement as he joins RCB ahead of IPL 2023

Dinesh Karthik joined his Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday, March 23, ahead of IPL 2023. The wicketkeeper-batter was retained by the franchise for Rs 5.5 crore for the upcoming IPL season.

The right-hander will look for another breakthrough year with the bat following his exploits in IPL 2022. He scored 330 runs in 16 games last season at a strike rate of 183.33 as RCB reached the playoffs.

The cricketer-turned-commentator expressed his excitement at returning to the cricket field following his commentary duties in the recently concluded Australia tour of India.

Speaking to RCB, Dinesh Karthik said:

“Everybody is excited about the home-and-away concept being back and we all know the kind of support RCB gets from the crowd that comes to Chinnaswamy. Arguably, the best probably in India.

"So, I think every player is looking forward to that and me, I’ve had a small taste of what it is the last time I was here, so I am really looking forward to this.”

The 37-year-old continued:

“I am looking forward to going to the ground. First of all, meeting all the boys and then getting my body ready. We have 10 days to go before the first game, so very excited.

"At the same time, playing is something that I enjoy the most. I have done broadcasting. Yes, it's fun, but I do still enjoy playing.”

The Chennai-born cricketer also expressed his love for South Indian food. He said:

“I am a big fan of Dosa, the only place there’s kind of stake that I really like. So, there are a lot of go-to places in Bangalore for me. I am sure I’ll be visiting one after another. My family is here at the same time, so I wanna take them out as well.”

RCB squad for IPL 2023

Players bought - Reece Topley (INR 1.9 crore), Himanshu Sharma (INR 20 lakh), Michael Bracewell (INR 1 crore), Manoj Bhandage (INR 20 lakh), Rajan Kumar (INR 70 lakh), Avinash Singh (INR 60 lakh).

Players retained - Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep.

RCB will begin their campaign against five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians at home on April 2.

