"Please don't even think about Mayank Agarwal" - Aakash Chopra on Delhi Capitals' likely IPL 2023 auction strategy

Aakash Chopra feels the Delhi Capitals (DC) don't need a top-order batter and shouldn't run after Mayank Agarwal at the IPL 2023 auction.

The Capitals have retained 20 players, including Aman Khan, who was acquired from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), ahead of the mini-auction to be held in Kochi on December 23. They have a remaining purse of ₹19.45 crore and have a maximum of five slots to be filled.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that the Delhi Capitals shouldn't show interest in Agarwal, reasoning:

"They don't need a top-order batter. Please don't even think about Mayank Agarwal. You might get Ajinkya Rahane if you need a cheap backup. You have very little chance of getting anything more from there."

The former KKR player reckons Rishabh Pant's side might look to acquire an all-rounder, elaborating:

"They have a big purse left and don't need too many players. They need a 10-12 crores player. If they can get an all-rounder because it seemed Mitchell Marsh is an all-rounder but doesn't bowl."

Chopra feels the Capitals can bench Rovman Powell if they get a quality all-rounder, explaining:

"If he doesn't bowl, none of your top four or five bowl. If they get a good all-rounder, they might think about not playing Rovman Powell, they might play Mitchell Marsh, David Warner at the top and an all-rounder along with Anrich Nortje."

Apart from Powell, the Delhi Capitals have David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman and Lungi Ngidi as part of their overseas contingent. They have two available spots for foreign players and might look for an all-rounder to fill one of those.

"They are all usual suspects" - Aakash Chopra on the all-rounders Delhi Capitals will be looking to acquire

Ben Stokes and Sam Curran could be hot property at the IPL 2023 auction.

Chopra feels the Delhi Capitals could be interested in one of Sam Curran, Cameron Green and Ben Stokes, but might get Jason Holder at best. He explained:

"Which are the all-rounders available? They are all usual suspects - Sam Curran, Cameron Green, Ben Stokes and Jason Holder. They can afford one of them for 10 to 12 crores. But the truth is none of them is going to be less than 15 crores, they might get Jason Holder in 7 to 8 crores but the others are going to be very expensive."

The cricketer-turned-analyst reckons the Capitals could think about Reece Topley as the other overseas player they might want to acquire. He added that Adam Zampa could also be an option considering Ricky Ponting is the franchise's head coach.

