"Please stop this circus yaar"- Top 10 funny memes after CSK's deflating 8-wicket loss vs KKR in IPL 2025

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) comprehensively by eight wickets in the 25th match of IPL 2025. The match took place on Friday (April 11) at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. It was the fifth straight defeat for the yellow franchise this season.

Ad

After being asked to bat first, CSK struggled miserably on a sluggish pitch and could only get to 103 for nine in 20 overs. Only Shivam Dube (31*), Vijay Shankar (29), and Devon Conway (12) scored in double digits for the hosts on a disappointing day.

Sunil Narine (3/13), Varun Chakaravarthy (2/22), and Harshit Rana (2/16) were the top performers for KKR in the bowling department. Sunil Narine (44) and Co. then finished the chase in a hurry with aggressive batsmanship. The Kolkata side reached 107/2 in just 10.1 overs to register a net run rate-boosting victory.

Ad

Trending

The one-sided IPL 2025 match between KKR and CSK entertained the fans on Friday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Just not enough runs on the board"- CSK captain MS Dhoni after loss in IPL 2025 clash vs KKR

At the post-match presentation, MS Dhoni reflected on CSK's poor performance against KKR and said:

"I think there's been quite a few nights which hasn't gone out way. It's about figuring out how to play the difficult deliveries. Just not enough runs on the board. It was stopping a bit but if you lose too many wickets, cricket looks different and with so many quality spinners it didn't really happen. We needed much more application than what we did."

Ad

Dhoni further added:

"Well what is important is to see the conditions. We have done well on a couple of occasions. Our good openers are good cricketers, they need to play authentic shots. If you start looking for 60-64 it gets difficult with the batting line up we have. If we lose too many wickets, things gets different for the middle order as they have to wait a longer time to start slogging."

Gujarat Titans (GT) will square off against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the next match of IPL 2025 on Saturday (April 12) afternoon at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Balakrishna I'm a passionate cricket enthusiast with over six years of experience in the world of cricket journalism. My journey began out of a deep love for the sport and a desire to share insightful analysis, compelling stories, and the latest updates with fellow cricket fans around the globe. My writing is driven by a commitment to delivering accurate, engaging, and thought-provoking content that resonates with readers of all levels, from casual fans to die-hard aficionados. My articles, infused with deep insights and engaging storytelling, have captivated a dedicated readership, amassing over 29 million reads. Join me on this exciting journey as we celebrate the wonderful world of cricket together! Know More