“Pooran, you just take the gloves” - Former RCB batter’s stunning advice for Rishabh Pant after PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant has been struggling for form in the ongoing IPL 2025 season, and former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Aaron Finch has come up with an interesting advice for Pant.

LSG faced Punjab Kings (PBKS) and suffered a defeat, where Rishabh Pant failed to score yet again. After the game, Aaron Finch shared his advice for Pant, but it is not concerning his batting. Finch feels that Pant is not able to effectively communicate with his bowlers as a wicket-keeper.

Finch empathized with Pant, saying captaining the side while being the wicket-keeper could be difficult. He added that the lack of proper communication has resulted in Pant being animated and frustrated on the field.

According to Finch, Rishabh Pant must hand over the wicket-keeping duties to teammate Nicholas Pooran for a few games, believing that doing so might help him.

“So, maybe it’s an opportunity where he says, ‘Right, Pooran, you just take the gloves for a game or two. I just need to get some rhythm, get some communication with my attack, so we can start to plan and manage our way through the twenties just that little bit better.’ Because the communication breakdown when you’re behind the stumps is really, really difficult," Finch said on JioHotstar.

He added how the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill are always at the hotspots, such as mid-on and mid-off, to communicate with their bowlers, highlighting the need for constant communication during the game.

Rishabh Pant's horror run with the bat in IPL 2025

While communication may be an issue for Rishabh Pant, a larger cause for concern is his poor form with the bat. He scored just 18 runs off 17 balls in their last match against PBKS while chasing 237 runs for victory.

Overall, it has been a disastrous IPL 2025 season for Pant with the bat. He has managed to make just 128 runs from ten innings at an average of 12.80 and a strike-rate of 99.22, which are underwhelming numbers for this format and for a batter like Pant.

LSG are now placed seventh with five wins and six defeats. With just three games remaining and at ten points, their qualification for the playoffs now seems difficult and doubtful, given how the other teams above them are going.

