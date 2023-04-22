"Poore 18cr wasool" - Fans erupt as Sam Curran smashes 55 off 29 balls vs MI in IPL 2023

Punjab Kings (PBKS)'s stand-in captain Sam Curran led from the front with a stunning half-century against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, April 22.

The left-handed batter starred with the bat, scoring 55 runs off 29 balls at a staggering strike rate of 189.66, including four sixes and five boundaries.

The 24-year-old also shared a crucial 92-run partnership with Harpreet Singh Bhatia to recover from 83/4 and lead Punjab's fightback to post a match-winning total.

Fans on Twitter hailed Curran for his exploits with the bat in the absence of regular captain Shikhar Dhawan, who is out with an injury. One user tweeted:

"Sam Curran ke poore 18cr wasool. Batting, Bowling, Captaincy sab karke de raha hai. (Sam Curran's price tag of Rs 18 crore is paying off. He is delivering with the bat, ball and as captain)."

Suyog Pal @suyogpal Sam Curran ke poore 18cr wasool. Batting, Bowling, Captaincy sab karke de raha hai #MIvsPBKS Sam Curran ke poore 18cr wasool. Batting, Bowling, Captaincy sab karke de raha hai #MIvsPBKS

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Adamya @adss__3010 🫡 Sam Curran Sam Curran 🔥🫡

ᴇᴀꜱʜᴡᴀʀ007⚡️⚡️ @EashwarShankar

What an innings!!

Terrific batting Take a bow Sam CurranWhat an innings!!Terrific batting Take a bow Sam Curran❤💥What an innings!! Terrific batting🔥🔥

Ayush @Ayush_r_Writes

#PBKSvsMI Sam Curran is the most complete allrounder currently 🥶🥶 Sam Curran is the most complete allrounder currently 🥶🥶#PBKSvsMI

' @EG121423 Sam Curran vs MI in 2020 Scored 52 When CSK Where 21-5

Sam Curran vs MI in 2023 Scored 55 When PBKS Where 83-4



A brilliant innings vs MI Once again by the Punjab Captain Sam Curran vs MI in 2020 Scored 52 When CSK Where 21-5Sam Curran vs MI in 2023 Scored 55 When PBKS Where 83-4A brilliant innings vs MI Once again by the Punjab Captain https://t.co/p5M0op7Ay3

V 🦋 @SubtleShimmer_ Sam Curran was my first retention choice but Moeen got away with Chepauk tax 🤧 Sam Curran was my first retention choice but Moeen got away with Chepauk tax 🤧💔

Atish @atishj7 Sam Curran that was a insane inning ab ball se run deke gaali kha sakta hai🤣 Sam Curran that was a insane inning ab ball se run deke gaali kha sakta hai🤣

Sam Curran has, so far, scored 142 runs in seven games at a strike rate of 137.86 in IPL 2023. It was his second half-century against five-time IPL champions Mumbai in the T20 tournament, having hit his last fifty for CSK in IPL 2020.

Sam Curran-led Punjab Kings set a 215-run target for MI

A clinical batting performance from the Punjab Kings helped them post 214/8 in their allotted 20 overs after being asked to bat first by Mumbai Indians.

Besides Curran, Jitesh Sharma played a cameo of 25 runs off just seven balls at a strike rate of 357.14 to take PBKS past 200. Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Atharva Taide, and Prabhsimran Singh also chipped in with 41, 29, and 26, respectively.

Piyush Chawla emerged as the pick of the bowlers for MI, returning with figures of 2/15, while Cameron Green also bagged two wickets. Arjun Tendulkar, Jason Behrendorff, and Jofra Archer settled for one wicket apiece.

MI (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, and Jason Behrendorff.

PBKS (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (w), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, and Arshdeep Singh.

