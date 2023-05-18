"Potential of becoming someone as big as Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar"- Robin Uthappa on Shubman Gill

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa believes young opener Shubman Gill has all the traits to become as big a cricketer as Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli in the future. The past 12 months have been nothing short of magnificent for Gill and he has propelled himself as almost a sure starter for India across formats.

Uthappa shed light on some sensational shots that Shubman Gill plays that show why he is regarded as a future superstar of world cricket. He also added Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal as another opener who will make it big for India.

Here's what Robin Uthappa was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times about Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal:

“I definitely see him having the potential of becoming someone as big as Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar. I certainly think he has got the stuff. He is a phenomenal player who is in exceptional form and is playing some exceptional cricket at the moment. I feel and believe personally that Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal are the two next big things of Indian cricket."

Robin Uthappa is against making wholesale changes in Indian team before World Cup

There has been a lot of talk about the need to fast-track players like Jaiswal and Rinku Singh into the Indian team for the ODI World Cup. However, Robin Uthappa opined that the Men in Blue will stick with experience and claimed that there could be a rebuild after the showpiece event.

On this, he stated:

“From my experience with the Indian team, I feel they will continue with the experienced players because making wholesale changes this close to the World Cup is not wise. Having said that, I feel post the World Cup we might see wholesale changes.

"Yes, there are a few injury concerns which needs to be addressed. We are already missing Bumrah and I hope he gets fit before the World Cup. Then you have KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant out and these are areas of concern I feel. I hope we put out a fit team and give ourselves the best chance to win the World Cup."

Shubman Gill has 576 runs from 13 innings and is second in the list of leading run-scorers in IPL 2023.

