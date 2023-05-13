"Praan jaaye par Rashid Khan na jaaye"- Fans erupt after Rashid Khan's sensational all-round show in MI vs GT IPL 2023 clash

Gujarat Titans (GT) bowling all-rounder Rashid Khan put on a valiant show in IPL 2023 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday, May 12, in Mumbai. His all-round performance went in vain as MI eventually won the match by 27 runs.

MI batted first in the contest and reached a massive score of 218/5 on the back of a scintillating century from Suryakumar Yadav. Rashid Khan was the lone ranger for GT in the bowling department as he picked up four wickets in his four-over spell.

In reply, the GT batting unit had an off day as they got reduced to 103/8 in 13.2 overs and stared at a heavy loss. However, Rashid Khan (79* off 32 balls) went on carnage and smashed the MI bowlers all over the park. His blistering knock comprised 10 sixes and three fours. The Afghanistan star single-handedly took GT to 191/8 in 20 overs and minimized the losing deficit.

Fans were in awe of Rashid Khan's spectacular performances in both departments against MI. They heaped praise on him through their reactions on Twitter. Here are some of them:

` Frustrated CSKian @kurkureter 🏿 but

Rashid Khan should get man of the match, first took 4fer on road like pitch & then made brill6 fifty from difficult situation



Whattta circketer Sorry Suryakumar Yadav🏿 butRashid Khan should get man of the match, first took 4fer on road like pitch & then made brill6 fifty from difficult situationWhattta circketer @rashidkhan_19 Sorry Suryakumar Yadav 🙏🏿 butRashid Khan should get man of the match, first took 4fer on road like pitch & then made brill6 fifty from difficult situation👏Whattta circketer @rashidkhan_19

Sam: Mahirat❣️ @im_possible1711

Absolutely Brilliant



He should definitely be today’s Man of the Match!!

#RashidKhan What a man, What a playerAbsolutely BrilliantHe should definitely be today’s Man of the Match!! What a man, What a playerAbsolutely Brilliant🔥He should definitely be today’s Man of the Match!!#RashidKhan https://t.co/7wRxue6GQ0

S.Badrinath @s_badrinath @rashidkhan_19 Rashid Khan is my man of the match for tonight! What an incredible all round performance #MIvGT Rashid Khan is my man of the match for tonight! What an incredible all round performance #MIvGT @rashidkhan_19 👏

ً @Ro45King RCB & CSK explaining how Rashid should be Man of the Match above Surya. #MIvsGT RCB & CSK explaining how Rashid should be Man of the Match above Surya. #MIvsGT https://t.co/GW3nSJi0ZY

Akshay Kumar @AkshayK63721592 #Surya Sorry Surya Kumar Yadav but Rashid Khan has to be the Man of the match today, 4 wickets and 80+ runs with a SR of 246.85 , The greatest T20 Allrounder of all time. Almost ruined the happiness for MI even in victory #RashidKhan #Surya kumarYadav #GTvsMI Sorry Surya Kumar Yadav but Rashid Khan has to be the Man of the match today, 4 wickets and 80+ runs with a SR of 246.85 , The greatest T20 Allrounder of all time. Almost ruined the happiness for MI even in victory #RashidKhan #Surya #SuryakumarYadav #GTvsMI https://t.co/m7gjmfh7C3

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra TAKE A BOW, RASHID KHAN...!!



A figure of 4/30 in the first innings when the team scored 218.



79* (32) with 3 fours and 10 sixes when most of his teammates struggled to score runs.



- This is simply crazy! One of the greatest performances in a losing cause. TAKE A BOW, RASHID KHAN...!!A figure of 4/30 in the first innings when the team scored 218.79* (32) with 3 fours and 10 sixes when most of his teammates struggled to score runs.- This is simply crazy! One of the greatest performances in a losing cause. https://t.co/XFEOEMDmz1

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Rashid Khan has the highest individual score in IPL history while batting 8 or lower.



He was having cramps & limping.



What a cricketer - Take a bow. Rashid Khan has the highest individual score in IPL history while batting 8 or lower. He was having cramps & limping. What a cricketer - Take a bow. https://t.co/3dA3wMGP8t

Sagar @sagarcasm



#MIvsGST Took 4 wickets, made 79* runs in 32 balls, all this while limping in pain. Praan jaaye par Rashid Khan na jaaye. Took 4 wickets, made 79* runs in 32 balls, all this while limping in pain. Praan jaaye par Rashid Khan na jaaye. #MIvsGST https://t.co/iN8pZINfdp

` Frustrated CSKian @kurkureter It's the dream of every T20 team to have Rashid Khan in their team, he's such a player.

But Kavya Maran had a different idea and let Rashid go. It's the dream of every T20 team to have Rashid Khan in their team, he's such a player.But Kavya Maran had a different idea and let Rashid go. https://t.co/ySHSq8ucHi

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha Soon, there will be nothing that Rashid Khan cannot do..... Soon, there will be nothing that Rashid Khan cannot do.....

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan This is one of the greatest all round performance in T20 cricket. Respect Rashid Khan. This is one of the greatest all round performance in T20 cricket. Respect Rashid Khan. https://t.co/RbO3cKV5Gj

Rahul Sharma @CricFnatic Only Rashid Khan turned up for Gujarat Titans tonight at Wankhede.



What a player to have in your side. Only Rashid Khan turned up for Gujarat Titans tonight at Wankhede. What a player to have in your side. https://t.co/R9HX5ZrFG5

Rajasthan Royals @rajasthanroyals Rashid Khan 79* (32) - on one leg. Rashid Khan 79* (32) - on one leg. 😱👏

Vivek Gautam @Imvivek04

2. Bowlers when Rashid khan walks in 1. Batsman when Rashid khan walks in2. Bowlers when Rashid khan walks in #MIvsGT 1. Batsman when Rashid khan walks in2. Bowlers when Rashid khan walks in #MIvsGT https://t.co/oXpreO4YJS

Ranveer Singh @RanveerOfficial @rashidkhan_19 @gujarat_titans @IPL… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… And yes…Rashid Khan! What an absolute beast! A consummate cricketer! One of the worlds most formidable spinners.. has legitimately evolved his T20 game, adding fancy and feisty striking to his repertoire! Rashid’s mettle is peerless! #MIvsGT And yes…Rashid Khan! What an absolute beast! A consummate cricketer! One of the worlds most formidable spinners.. has legitimately evolved his T20 game, adding fancy and feisty striking to his repertoire! Rashid’s mettle is peerless! #MIvsGT @rashidkhan_19 @gujarat_titans @IPL… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire That was some crazy batting bro. Is there anything Rashid Khan can't do? Singlehandedly held on to their team's n.r.r. proper clutch innings. That was some crazy batting bro. Is there anything Rashid Khan can't do? Singlehandedly held on to their team's n.r.r. proper clutch innings. https://t.co/381OITI8cc

Akif @KM_Akif Rashid Khan is an absolute genius. Rashid Khan is an absolute genius. https://t.co/Yn1y3qR4Qe

Prasanna @prasannalara Sarang Bhalerao @bhaleraosarang On any other day Rashid Khan's 4 wickets & 79* would've won 99% of the matches but not to be tonight. Suryakumar Yadav's knock overshadowed one of the greatest T20 performances. Such was the quality of the knock On any other day Rashid Khan's 4 wickets & 79* would've won 99% of the matches but not to be tonight. Suryakumar Yadav's knock overshadowed one of the greatest T20 performances. Such was the quality of the knock Also to mention unfortunately the legendary rashid khan didn’t get any support neither from his bowlers nor from his batsmen.Even one bowler or batsmen would have turned up anything would have happened.Rashid is an absolute legend. twitter.com/bhaleraosarang… Also to mention unfortunately the legendary rashid khan didn’t get any support neither from his bowlers nor from his batsmen.Even one bowler or batsmen would have turned up anything would have happened.Rashid is an absolute legend. twitter.com/bhaleraosarang…

Ridhima Pathak @PathakRidhima #MIvsGT #IPL2023 This game will be remembered for two guys: Suryakumar Yadav and Rashid Khan. One is trying to overshadow the second. A brilliant game of cricket, and IPL just keeps on delivering such magical nights. This game will be remembered for two guys: Suryakumar Yadav and Rashid Khan. One is trying to overshadow the second. A brilliant game of cricket, and IPL just keeps on delivering such magical nights. 😍🔥❤️ #MIvsGT #IPL2023 https://t.co/9QUwRp5un0

Fazal Afghan @fhzadran



He dismissed 4 important players from the opposite side.



And with bat he did 79 fast runs by 32 balls only, 10 sixes & 3 fours.



Love you king



#MIvsGT #IPL Ohhh myyyy Godddd, Rashid Khan was unbelievable tonight.He dismissed 4 important players from the opposite side.And with bat he did 79 fast runs by 32 balls only, 10 sixes & 3 fours.Love you king @rashidkhan_19 Ohhh myyyy Godddd, Rashid Khan was unbelievable tonight.He dismissed 4 important players from the opposite side.And with bat he did 79 fast runs by 32 balls only, 10 sixes & 3 fours.Love you king @rashidkhan_19 #MIvsGT #IPL https://t.co/Z4kRcgLJ2U

"Full marks for the way he batted and bowled on this surface": Hardik Pandya on Rashid Khan

Speaking after the conclusion of the match, Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya pointed out that only Rashid Khan turned up for the contest on Friday. He lauded the Afghan all-rounder for his scintillating performance and opined that his knock ensured they did not lose by a massive deficit.

"It felt like he [Rashid] was the only one who turned up from our team. Full marks for the way he batted and bowled on this surface. We don't have to try too much. As a group, we weren't there in all departments today. We didn't have clear plans and didn't execute them. We gave 25 runs extra and it was only because of Rashid's innings that we didn't lose this by a bigger margin."

Pandya also gave credit to Suryakumar Yadav for playing a splendid knock:

"[SKY] People have spoken about him. I feel he's one of the best batters around in T20 cricket and when he gets going, he's so difficult to stop. Surya played an incredible knock and all credit to him but we lacked heart and execution tonight. We were quite flat intensity-wise and expected things to happen but everyone knows, at this level you can't wait and have to make things happen."

Gujarat Titans will next face Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 15 in Ahmedabad.

