Prasidh Krishna waves goodbye to Tim David after castling him with a yorker in RCB vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Gujarat Titans' fast bowler Prasidh Krishna couldn't help but wave goodbye to Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) hard-hitter Tim David after castling him with a yorker in IPL 2025. The Chinnaswamy Stadium hosted the clash on Wednesday. The right-arm speedster made a good comeback after David put him to the sword by hitting boundaries at will.

Ad

The dismissal occurred in the very final ball of the innings as the Aussie batter tried to inside out for a boundary. However, he couldn't connect and the off-stump was flattened, prompting a goodbye wave from Krishna. Although the over started with a dot, David clobbered the 29-year-old for 16 runs in the next four balls, including two fours and a six. Krishna, nevertheless, finished with respectable figures of 4-0-26-1.

Ad

Trending

Watch Tim David's dismissal here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Titans captain Shubman Gill won the toss and put the Royal Challengers into bat. Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj, and Ishant Sharma nipped out the home side's top four cheaply. Jitesh Sharma (33), Liam Livingstone (54) and Tim David (32) led a brilliant recovery for their side from 42/4, propelling them to 169/8.

Prasidh Krishna had earned the Player of the Match award against the Mumbai Indians

Prasidh Krishna. (Image Credits: IPL X)

The Karnataka-born cricketer earned the Player of the Match award for his brilliant bowling performance against the Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. He took immaculate figures of 4-0-18-2, dismissing Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav to fashion a 36-run victory for the hosts.

Ad

Ahead of facing RCB, the 29-year-old expressed his excitement to play at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, given it's the venue he grew up playing in. He said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"It's great to come back home and play in the stadium that we've grown up playing. It is exciting, first game in Bangalore as well, so we're looking forward to how it's going to be. And yes, the team is excited about how the tournament has started. We've done quite a few things well; we're trying to get better at a few things. So yeah, it is going to be exciting."

Meanwhile, at the time of writing, the Titans had lost Gill, but Jos Buttler and Sai Sudharsan were going strong in the run chase against RCB.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback