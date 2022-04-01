Pravin Tambe IPL salary, stats and records

Pravin Tambe is one of the oldest players to have represented an IPL franchise in the tournament's history. The right-arm leg-spinner made his IPL debut at the age of 42 for the Rajasthan Royals in 2013.

Although he started his career at the age when most cricketers retire, Pravin Tambe played multiple seasons in the IPL with good success. He defied his age and stunned everyone with his magnificent bowling performances.

The Maharashtra-based player earned ₹60 lakh salary during his IPL career. His biggest IPL deal was worth ₹20 lakh offered by Gujarat Lions in 2016.

Tambe was a part of the Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Lions teams in his IPL career. He played a total of 33 matches in the league, scalping 28 wickets at an economy rate of 7.75. His best bowling figures were 4/20.

Pravin Tambe IPL 2014 hat-trick

The leg-spin bowler became the oldest man to take a hat-trick in the IPL when he took a two-ball hat-trick against the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014. He dismissed Manish Pandey stumped off a wide delivery. In the next two deliveries, Tambe picked up the wickets of Yusuf Pathan and Ryan ten Doeschate to help the Rajasthan Royals win the game.

He won two man of the match awards in IPL 2014. One of them was for his hat-trick against KKR, while the second was for a four-wicket haul against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheik Zayed Stadium.

Tambe played 26 out of his 33 IPL matches for the Rajasthan Royals. He represented Gujarat Lions in the remaining seven matches during the 2016 season, while he warmed the benches at Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2017.

The Kolkata Knight Riders signed him for IPL 2020, but the veteran player could not participate in the tournament because he played in foreign leagues.

Edited by Diptanil Roy