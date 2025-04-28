Preity Zinta clicks selfie with Punjab Kings youngsters after blazing knocks in KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match [In Picture]

Bollywood actress and Punjab Kings (PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta clicked a selfie with openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya after their IPL 2025 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Punjab played Kolkata on Saturday, April 26, at the Eden Gardens.

Both youngsters played blazing knocks in the game, scoring respective half-centuries. Prabhsimran smashed 83 runs off just 49 balls, hitting six fours and as many sixes at a strike-rate of 169.39. Priyansh was equally impressive at the top, scoring a 35-ball 69, including eight boundaries and four sixes, at a strike-rate of 197.14.

Their sensational knocks could not come in a winning cause as the game was eventually called off due to rain in Kolkata. However, Preity Zinta appreciated the youngsters for their efforts.

"Last night rain played spoilt sport, but not enough to dampen the spirits of our two young explosive openers. Prabhsimran has been with us from the start when he was a teenager & this is Priyansh’s first IPL! I’m so proud to see both of them play fearlessly & with maturity complimenting each other & becoming the base of Punjab Power 👊🧿🔥#Saddapunjab #KKRvPBKS #IPL2025 #Basjeetnahai #Ting ❤️," she wrote on her X (formerly Twitter) handle.

PBKS and KKR share points as IPL 2025 match called off due to rain

As mentioned above, rain played spoilsport in the IPL 2025 match between PBKS and KKR at the Eden Gardens. Punjab batted first and posted an impressive total of 201/4 from their 20 overs on the back of scintillating fifties from openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh.

In reply, KKR had played out just one over in their chase when rain interrupted, leading to the players and umpires going off the field.

While it seemed for a brief moment that play might resume, it was not to be as the rain had the last laugh and the match had to be called off.

As a result, the two teams shared a point each. Punjab now have 11 points with five wins and three defeats from nine games, while Kolkata have seven points with three wins and five losses from nine matches.

