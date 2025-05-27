Preity Zinta distributes t-shirts to fans during PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match in Jaipur [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta was seen distributing t-shirts to fans during the IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Jaipur. The two teams met at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday, May 26.
Preity Zinta, who is often present in the stands to support her side, was seen distributing red t-shirts to fans herself during the game against the Mumbai Indians. She handed over the t-shirts to a few fans who were close while she tossed the rest into the stands for some lucky spectators.
Watch the video of the same posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below:
PBKS beat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets in Jaipur. MI posted a total of 184/7 batting first from their 20 overs. Punjab chased it down with ease in just 18.3 overs with seven wickets to spare.
PBKS seal top-two spot heading into IPL 2025 playoffs
Meanwhile, with their win over MI in their final league stage match, PBKS also ensured themselves of a top-two finish. They are now at the top of the table with nine wins, four defeats, and 19 points from 14 matches.
They will now play the first qualifier on Thursday, May 29, in Mullanpur and will face either Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) or Gujarat Titans (GT). After the game, Preity Zinta also congratulated skipper Shreyas Iyer and head coach Ricky Ponting, who have played a massive role in their successful campaign so far this season.
Punjab had last qualified for the playoffs in the 2014 season, and made it to the top four after 11 years. They played the final in 2014 but lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). This time around, they appear to be solid contenders to win the tournament and lay their hands on the IPL trophy for the very first time.
Punjab also have two chances of making it to the final after having sealed a top-two finish.
