Preity Zinta is ecstatic, Shreyas Iyer applauds as Priyansh Arya slams sensational ton in PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Young Priyansh Arya slammed a magnificent ton in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday, April 8. The 24-year-old scored his maiden IPL hundred in just his fourth match.

Bollywood actress and PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta, who is present in the stands, was ecstatic as she celebrated his ton, cheering with both her hands in the air. Skipper Shreyas Iyer was also over the moon, applauding the youngster from the dugout for his sensational knock.

Moreover, Shashank Singh, who was at the non-strikers' end, also celebrated the ton as he punched the air in delight. Priyansh Arya smashed 103 off just 42 balls, hitting seven fours and nine sixes at a strike-rate of 245.24 as he opened the batting.

The left-hander scored a boundary on the fifth delivery off Matheesha Pathirana in the 13th over to bring up his ton in style. Watch the moment when he scored his brilliant hundred in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) below -

Priyansh Arya's ton powers PBKS to huge score against CSK

Meanwhile, PBKS posted a huge total of 219/6 from their 20 overs after batting first. Priyansh Arya led the charge with his brilliant ton, setting the platform for the big total.

It was a crucial knock as the rest of the top and middle-order batters failed to contribute. Prabhsimran (0), Shreyas Iyer (9), Marcus Stoinis (4), Nehal Wadhera (9), and Glenn Maxwell (1) were all dismissed cheaply.

Along with Priyansh, Shashank Singh and Marco Jansen played equally crucial knocks at the backend to ensure PBKS finished well. Shashank slammed an unbeaten 52 off just 36 balls at a strike-rate of 144.44. Marco Jansen also played a vital cameo, smashing an unbeaten 34 off just 19 balls at a strike-rate of 178.95.

After a defeat in their previous game, PBKS now have a great opportunity to return to winning ways as they have 219 runs on the board to defend against CSK, who have struggled while chasing big scores this season.

