Punjab Kings (PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta was over the moon after captain Shreyas Iyer sealed their seven-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2025 match in Jaipur on Monday, May 26. Notably, Iyer smashed a six off Trent Boult to take his team over the line with nine balls to spare. The skipper remained unbeaten on 26 runs off 16 balls at a strike rate of 162.50 with the help of two sixes and one four.

Boult delivered a length ball around middle and leg, and Iyer whipped it over wide long-on for a maximum. Preity Zinta was all smiles as she clapped in the stands following the team's emphatic win over the five-time champions to ensure a top-two finish in the IPL 2025 points table ahead of the playoffs.

Josh Inglis and Priyansh Arya smash 50s in PBKS’ win over MI in IPL 2025 match

Half-centuries from Josh Inglis and Priyansh Arya ensured PBKS beat MI by seven wickets in their last IPL 2025 league match. Inglish top scored with 73 runs off 42 balls, comprising three sixes and nine boundaries. Arya set the tempo with 62 off 35 deliveries, in an innings laced with two maximums and nine fours. The duo put on a 109-run partnership for the second wicket.

Mitchell Santner and Jasprit Bumrah were the only two successful bowlers for MI, returning with figures of 2/41 and 1/23, respectively.

Asked to bat first, Mumbai put up 184/7 in 20 overs. Openers Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma chipped in with 27 (20) and 24 (21), respectively. Suryakumar Yadav looked brilliant for his 57 off 39 balls, steering MI’s innings with the help of two maximums and six boundaries. Skipper Hardik Pandya and Naman Dhir also added 26 (15) and 20 (12), respectively.

Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, and Vijaykumar Vyshak bagged two wickets apiece for PBKS, while Harpreet Brar took a solitary scalp.

Click here to check out the PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 full scorecard.

