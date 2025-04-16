Preity Zinta jumps in joy after PBKS' record win over KKR in low-scoring IPL 2025 thriller [Watch]

Punjab Kings' (PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta jumped in joy as they pulled off a heist over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2025 game in Mullanpur on Tuesday. A video of it surfaced on social media as the Bollywood actress couldn't contain her happiness after her side's record win in IPL history.
Zinta's expression had turned quiet during the first innings as Punjab Kings collapsed to 111. Their innings lasted only 15.3 overs after Shreyas Iyer opted to bat first. Only five batters made it to double figures for the hosts as Prabhsimran Singh top-scored with 30. Harshit Rana starred for the Knight Riders with figures of 3-0-25-3.
Punjab Kings' new-ball bowlers Marco Jansen and Xavier Bartlett struck with the new ball to remove the opening batters. However, the defending champions had batted themselves into a position of strength until Ajinkya Rahane's dismissal. Following his wicket in the eighth over of the innings, KKR suffered a forgettable batting collapse, and Andre Russell was the final man to depart.
With the Knight Riders getting bowled out for 95 in 15.1 overs, Punjab created the record of successfully defending the lowest total in IPL history. Yuzvendra Chahal earned the Player of the Match award for his figures of 4-0-28-4.
"It's tough to digest this victory" - PBKS skipper
With PBKS making a remarkable comeback after the eight-wicket loss to the SunRisers Hyderabad, Iyer acknowledged that he was speechless. However, he felt they had a decent total at the halfway mark. Iyer said at the post-match presentation:
"It's had to express in words, I saw the ball was turning a bit, asked Yuzi to control his breathing as much as possible, we needed to be attacking, I'm not able to talk, it's tough to digest this victory ... When I went out to bat i faced two balls, one stayed low, the other carried, there was variable bounce in the wicket ... we got to a decent total, considering we won by 16 runs ... the bounce wasn't consistent and the pace was variable."
PBKS will next face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 18, Friday.
