Preity Zinta jumps in joy after PBKS' record win over KKR in low-scoring IPL 2025 thriller [Watch]

Punjab Kings' (PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta jumped in joy as they pulled off a heist over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2025 game in Mullanpur on Tuesday. A video of it surfaced on social media as the Bollywood actress couldn't contain her happiness after her side's record win in IPL history.

Ad

Zinta's expression had turned quiet during the first innings as Punjab Kings collapsed to 111. Their innings lasted only 15.3 overs after Shreyas Iyer opted to bat first. Only five batters made it to double figures for the hosts as Prabhsimran Singh top-scored with 30. Harshit Rana starred for the Knight Riders with figures of 3-0-25-3.

Watch the moment here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Punjab Kings' new-ball bowlers Marco Jansen and Xavier Bartlett struck with the new ball to remove the opening batters. However, the defending champions had batted themselves into a position of strength until Ajinkya Rahane's dismissal. Following his wicket in the eighth over of the innings, KKR suffered a forgettable batting collapse, and Andre Russell was the final man to depart.

With the Knight Riders getting bowled out for 95 in 15.1 overs, Punjab created the record of successfully defending the lowest total in IPL history. Yuzvendra Chahal earned the Player of the Match award for his figures of 4-0-28-4.

Ad

"It's tough to digest this victory" - PBKS skipper

Punjab Kings celebrate their win (Credits: PBKS X)

With PBKS making a remarkable comeback after the eight-wicket loss to the SunRisers Hyderabad, Iyer acknowledged that he was speechless. However, he felt they had a decent total at the halfway mark. Iyer said at the post-match presentation:

Ad

"It's had to express in words, I saw the ball was turning a bit, asked Yuzi to control his breathing as much as possible, we needed to be attacking, I'm not able to talk, it's tough to digest this victory ... When I went out to bat i faced two balls, one stayed low, the other carried, there was variable bounce in the wicket ... we got to a decent total, considering we won by 16 runs ... the bounce wasn't consistent and the pace was variable."

PBKS will next face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 18, Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More