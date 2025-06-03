Preity Zinta in pensive mood as in-form Shreyas Iyer perishes for 1 in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta looked very serious as skipper Shreyas Iyer departed for just one run in the all-important IPL 2025 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The match is being played in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3. The right-hander, who smashed an unbeaten 87 against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Qualifier 2, was caught behind for just one run off the two deliveries he faced.

The dismissal came in the 10th over of PBKS’ chase. Romario Shepherd bowled a short delivery outside off. Iyer looked for a cut but only managed a faint edge. Wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma completed a regulation catch before appealing to the umpire. He contested the on-field umpire’s decision, and the replay confirmed an ultra-edge. As a result, Punjab lost two wickets in back-to-back overs, including Prabhsimran Singh. Following Iyer’s dismissal, Zinta looked gloomy in the stands.

PBKS are in a spot of bother against RCB in the IPL 2025 final

A clinical bowling display has helped RCB stay on top of PBKS in the IPL 2025 final. Krunal Pandya took the prized scalps of Prabhsimran Singh (26 off 22) and Josh Inglis (39 off 23) to put his team in pole position.

At the time of writing, RCB were 101/4 after 13 overs, with Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh at the crease.

Asked to bat first, RCB put up 190/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Virat Kohli top-scored with 43 runs off 35 balls with the help of three sixes. Meanwhile, skipper Rajat Patidar, Mayank Agarwal, Liam Livingstone, and Jitesh Sharma chipped in with their 20s. Romario Shepherd and Phil Salt also contributed 17 (9) and 16 (9), respectively.

Kyle Jamieson and Arshdeep Singh bagged three wickets apiece for PBKS, while Vijaykumar Vyshak, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Yuzvendra Chahal took one apiece.

The winner of this game will lift their maiden IPL trophy. RCB are playing their fourth final in the tournament, the first since 2016 (2009 and 2011 were the other two occasions). Meanwhile, PBKS played their only final in 2014.

Follow the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

