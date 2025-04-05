Preity Zinta's stunned reaction to Marcus Stoinis' early dismissal in PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 match goes viral [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) owner Preity Zinta couldn't help but be stunned as Marcus Stoinis had to make his way back to the pavilion for 1 in the IPL 2025 match against the Royals in Mullanpur on Saturday. The Bollywood actress' reaction went viral on social media as she was seen saying 'not out,' as per the video.

Ad

The dismissal occurred in the fourth over of the innings as Sanju Samson brought on Sandeep Sharma for his first. Prabhsimran Singh gave the Aussie all-rounder the strike after taking a single off the first ball. The third delivery of the over saw Stoinis play a check drive but offered a simple chance to Sandeep, who took the catch comfortably and tossed it up in celebration.

Watch Preity Zinta's reaction here:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Stoinis was also expensive with the ball earlier in the night, conceding 48 runs in his four wicketless overs as the Royals amassed 205/4 in their 20 overs, headlined by Yashasvi Jaiswal's 67. His opening stand of 89 with captain Samson was the bedrock of their innings.

Jofra Archer had put PBKS on the backfoot in the very first over of the innings

PBKS' pair of Glenn Maxwell and Nehal Wadhera fought well. (Credits: IPL X)

Before Sandeep dismissed Stoinis, the inaugural IPL champions had put the PBKS under pressure as Jofra Archer dismissed Priyansh Arya and Shreyas Iyer in the very first over, rattling their stumps. With the home side sliding to 43/4, their task had become an uphill one.

Ad

Nehal Wadhera (62) and Glenn Maxwell (30) stitched an 88-run partnership to revive PBKS' hopes, but their departures in successive overs firmly tilted the scales towards the visiting side. Things became a lot smoother for Rajasthan from that stage as they eventually sealed their second consecutive victory of the season by 50 runs.

Archer, who had taken the first two wickets, finished as the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-0-25-3. It was also Punjab's first defeat of the edition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More