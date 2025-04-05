Preity Zinta's stunned reaction to Marcus Stoinis' early dismissal in PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 match goes viral [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) owner Preity Zinta couldn't help but be stunned as Marcus Stoinis had to make his way back to the pavilion for 1 in the IPL 2025 match against the Royals in Mullanpur on Saturday. The Bollywood actress' reaction went viral on social media as she was seen saying 'not out,' as per the video.
The dismissal occurred in the fourth over of the innings as Sanju Samson brought on Sandeep Sharma for his first. Prabhsimran Singh gave the Aussie all-rounder the strike after taking a single off the first ball. The third delivery of the over saw Stoinis play a check drive but offered a simple chance to Sandeep, who took the catch comfortably and tossed it up in celebration.
Watch Preity Zinta's reaction here:
Stoinis was also expensive with the ball earlier in the night, conceding 48 runs in his four wicketless overs as the Royals amassed 205/4 in their 20 overs, headlined by Yashasvi Jaiswal's 67. His opening stand of 89 with captain Samson was the bedrock of their innings.
Jofra Archer had put PBKS on the backfoot in the very first over of the innings
Before Sandeep dismissed Stoinis, the inaugural IPL champions had put the PBKS under pressure as Jofra Archer dismissed Priyansh Arya and Shreyas Iyer in the very first over, rattling their stumps. With the home side sliding to 43/4, their task had become an uphill one.
Nehal Wadhera (62) and Glenn Maxwell (30) stitched an 88-run partnership to revive PBKS' hopes, but their departures in successive overs firmly tilted the scales towards the visiting side. Things became a lot smoother for Rajasthan from that stage as they eventually sealed their second consecutive victory of the season by 50 runs.
Archer, who had taken the first two wickets, finished as the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-0-25-3. It was also Punjab's first defeat of the edition.
