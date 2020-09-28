Veteran IPL spinner Amit Mishra said that the Delhi Capitals (DC) are high on confidence and pressure will be on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as the two teams lock horns on 29th September at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Addressing the media over a virtual press conference, Mishra said:

“Having lost the first two matches, there is always pressure on the team. However, it is just the start of the tournament so it won’t be that much. But we don’t talk about such things in our dressing room – we focus on ourselves. We have a good rhythm to our game and are high on confidence. It doesn’t mean we are complacent. We are fully focused on our planning and giving our best tomorrow on the field."

Mishra wasn't originally a part of DC's first game against Kings XI Punjab, but was broiught in as Ashwin injured himself after bowling a solitary over against KXIP. Mishra said that both Ashwin and Ishant Sharma were making progress and will be back soon:

“Both of them had a bowl yesterday, and they will have a nets session again today (Monday). I think they both have minor injuries and are being monitored by our team physio Patrick Farhart. They should be able to come back soon.”

DC have been impressive in their performances so far, snatching victory from the jaws of defeat against KXIP, as they defended one run off the final three deliveries. They won comfortably against 3-time champions CSK, defeating them by 44 runs. However, both victories came in Dubai and the team has neither played nor practiced in Abu Dhabi, where they will face SRH. Mishra belived that the wicket will be slower at the Sheikh Zyed Stadium. He said:

“I think the pitch there might support batting. From what we’ve seen, it is a bit slow and that means batsmen get time to play their shots. The batsmen do have a slight advantage so bowlers will need to plan well, and we will certainly do that as well.”

My role keeps on evolving in every match: DC's Mishra

Mishra, who is the 2nd highest leading wicket-taker in the history of the tournament, was asked on the role of wrist spinners in T20 cricket. He said:

“When T20 was new, I always ended up hearing that it was not a leg-spinner’s game, and that really motivated me. I always made the effort to make an impact and become more valuable. The role keeps on evolving in every match – sometimes you try to bowl dots, but most of the times you try to be a wicket-taker and that eventually puts pressure on the batting side."