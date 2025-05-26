"Pretty washed this season" - Fans slam Tilak Varma after getting out for 1 in PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match 

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Tilak Varma's poor Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 continued as he was dismissed for just one run off four deliveries in the crucial clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, May 26.

The left-handed batter came into bat at No.4 after Rohit Sharma holed out to the deep to end his scratchy innings in the tenth over. He was up against Harpreet Brar straight away, and got off the mark towards the end of the over.

During the next over, right-arm pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak sent the ball wide from Tilak Varma's reach and arc. The batter tried to slash it over the offside infield, but could only slice it straight to third man, where Arshdeep Singh took a comfortable catch.

Tilak Varma, who has scored over 300 runs in each of his three seasons in the IPL so far, is struggling for form at the moment. His current tally reads 274 runs at the end of the league stage at an average of 30.4 and a strike rate of 133.

A section of fans slammed MI for missing him by sending him down the batting order, while others felt that he needs to step up his game. Have a look at some of the reactions right here:

"Season is getting worse and worse for Tilak Varma." one user wrote .

"Mumbai Indians have wasted Tilak Varma the same way KKR has wasted Venky Iyer and Raghuvanshi," another fan pointed out.

"Tilak Varma is a big concern for Mumbai Indians this Season!" one fan remarked.

Vijaykumar Vyshak strikes again to dismiss Will Jacks after Tilak Varma

PBKS have put on a tight bowling display so far, right from the powerplay, with debutant Kyle Jamieson proving to be an inspired addition. Harpreet Brar has chipped in as the sole spinner while Vijaykumar Vyshak has ruffled MI feathers in the middle overs.

After dismissing Tilak Varma, the right-arm pacer ended Will Jacks' promising cameo in his next over. He could have had a third wicket as well, but dropped a return catch to hand Hardik Pandya a second life. At the time of writing, MI are placed at 113-4 after 13 overs.

