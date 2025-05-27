"Priety Zinta deserves this glory the most" - Fans rejoice as Shreyas Iyer-led side confirms top-2 finish after PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match 

Fans reacted to Punjab Kings' (PBKS) dominating victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 69 of IPL 2025 on Monday, May 26, in Jaipur. The win confirmed PBKS' top-two finish for themselves, giving them two chances to reach the final.

Invited to bat first, Ryan Rickelton (27) and Rohit Sharma (24) provided a fine start to MI. Then, Suryakumar Yadav (57) continued his purple patch to help the side in posting a 184-run total. Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyashak, and Marco Jansen bagged two wickets apiece for PBKS.

Thereafter, the Kings lost Prabhsimran Singh (13) early. However, Priyansh Arya and Josh Inglis maintained the team's tempo with their positive intent. The duo built a credible 109-run stand before Arya (62) was dismissed.

Inglis emerged as the top scorer for PBKS with his impressive knock of 73 off 42. Shreyas Iyer (26*) remained unbeaten, as the Kings sealed the chase with nine balls to spare.

Fans were overjoyed by PBKS winning a crucial contest, which helped them climb to the top of the points table. One of them wrote:

"Punjab Kings must win this IPL. Among the holy trinity, Priety Zinta deserves this glory the most. Since the very beginning, she been gracious, humble and highly sport spirited despite their long era of nothingness. Just two more wins, there you go queen!"

Here are the other reactions:

"RCB and PBKS have been following almost a similar pattern throughout this season, like brothers in terms of winning their matches. Hopefully, RCB will do the same tomorrow. 🧿🙏" a user posted.

"So happy for Shreyas Iyer, KKR didn’t retain him after winning the IPL 2024 and in the very next year he is going to play Q1 with PBKS as Captain. A beautiful story. ❤️" another wrote.

"#RickyPonting, the man who changed the fortunes of Punjab Kings in #IPL2025. After all, who could’ve done better than the one who’s won the most 50-over World Cups, including a couple of them as captain?" a user tweeted.

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer lauds team's winning mindset

In the post-match presentation, PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer praised the players for their hunger to win games, irrespective of the situation. Iyer feels the team's positive attitude towards games will also help them to do well in the playoffs. He said:

"I personally feel everyone stepped up at the right time. We have been in that mindset that we have to win no matter what situation. Kudos to everyone and the management. Ricky [Ponting] has been fantastic, and for me it was about gaining the trust of every individual. And that happened by winning matches, and I personally feel we need to maintain that relationship throughout."

Shreyas Iyer also praised Priyansh Arya and Josh Inglis for their terrific partnership. He said:

"(On Priyansh Arya) The way he started was fabulous. It was pleasing to the eye and every individual has been fearless. They tick the boxes in the net sessions and the reflection of it is seen on the ground. (On Josh Inglis) He loves playing the new ball, and I wanted him to play more deliveries. And I know he can be disruptive, he is a big match player. Hope he continues the same way."

LSG will host RCB at the Ekana Stadium in the next IPL 2025 clash on Tuesday.

