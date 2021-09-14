Prithvi Shaw, Kuldeep Yadav and others wish Suryakumar Yadav as he celebrates his 31st birthday

Team India's hard-hitting batsman Suryakumar Yadav turns a year older as he celebrates his birthday today (September 14). Wishes have poured in for the swashbuckling batsman across social media platforms ever since the clock ticked 12 at midnight.

From Prithvi Shaw to Kuldeep Yadav to Sarfaraz Ahmed, many cricketers took to Instagram stories to wish Suryakumar Yadav on this auspicious day.

Shaw posted a hilarious picture of the birthday boy on his Instagram story to. He captioned the post:

"Happy Birthday @surya_14kumar"

Prithvi Shaw wished Suryakumar Yadav with a funny picture (Credit: Instagram)

Team India spinner Kuldeep Yadav also took to Instagram stories to wish Suryakumar Yadav on his 31st birthday. He wrote:

"Happy Birthday my bro @surya_14kumar. Wishing you the best always."

Kuldeep Yadav also wished Suryakumar Yadav on his birthday (Credit: Instagram)

Mumbai Indians teammates Rahul Chahar and Anukul Roy also wished the right-handed batsman on Instagram.

Rahul Chahar wished the batsman on his 31st birthday (Credit: Instagram)

Anukul Roy had a sweet message for Suryakumar Yadav (Credit: Instagram)

Many fans also wished Suryakumar Yadav on his 31st birthday across social media platforms.

Here are some of the wishes:

Happy birthday to the Sky @surya_14kumar

Wishing you a year filled with happiness and good health 🤩#SuryakumarYadav #birthday pic.twitter.com/n6ekV50BE6 — CL Dhakad (@dhakad_cl) September 14, 2021

Happiest birthday to one of the India's most promising talent nd Our very own Mr. 360°!🌚💙



The way you worked hard and never gave up on ur dreams



Happy Birthday SKY!🥳💙 @surya_14kumar #SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/HeirLOUfGE — Kaithisiva (@Kaithisivaspd) September 14, 2021

#SuryakumarYadav

Happy Birthday to one of the best player 🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/Y5BSg1RsAc — karm (@Ksp15586480) September 14, 2021

Happy b'day to the one of Most talented and Pure class batsman of India.@surya_14kumar ❤️🥳🇮🇳

#SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/NXCUavzVtz — Sagar Esarapu✊ (@sagaryadav1919) September 14, 2021

Suryakumar Yadav lands in the UAE for the second half of IPL 2021

Ace batsman Suryakumar Yadav has joined the Mumbai Indians squad in the UAE after the final Test between India and England in Manchester was canceled amid a COVID-19 scare in the Indian camp.

Suryakumar, who scored 173 runs from seven matches in the first half of the tournament, will look to continue the good run in the remainder of IPL 2021. The defending champions are currently in fourth place and will depend heavily on Suryakumar Yadav as they chase their sixth IPL title.

Mumbai begin their campaign in the second phase against three-time champions Chennai Super Kings on September 19 in Dubai.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra