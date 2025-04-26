Priyansh Arya falls for a blazing 69 off 35 while trying to take on Andre Russell in KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell dismissed Punjab Kings (PBKS) opening batter Priyansh Arya for 69 off 35 balls in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Saturday, April 26. The southpaw fell in the 12th over of the innings, trying to clear the mid-wicket boundary only to be caught by Vaibhav Arora.

Ad

The wicket offered a much-needed breather for the hosts as the PBKS opening duo of Arya and Prabhsimran Singh put on 120 runs for the first wicket, punishing the KKR bowlers to all corners of the stadium.

Watch the video of the dismissal here.

Glenn Maxwell returns as PBKS bat first at Kolkata

Earlier, PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat first against KKR at Eden Gardens. PBKS made two changes to the side that lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Mullanpur on Sunday, April 20. Glenn Maxwell, who missed both the home and away matches against RCB, was recalled to the playing XI as was Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai.

Ad

Trending

Iyer said at the toss that he felt nostalgic about playing at the ground, less than a year after he had led KKR to their third IPL title. He also stressed on the need to take wickets in the first six overs.

"We are batting first. Since we are playing on the same wicket they played on. Can see a few cracks, will get an idea on how its playing. Feels nostalgic, it's always been great to play in front of this crowd. Another day to come here and embrace. The more wickets we take in the powerplay, gives a chance to the other bowlers," Iyer said at the toss via Cricbuzz.

At the time of writing, PBKS were 161/2 in 15 overs, with Iyer and Maxwell at the crease.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More