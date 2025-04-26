Priyansh Arya falls for a blazing 69 off 35 while trying to take on Andre Russell in KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell dismissed Punjab Kings (PBKS) opening batter Priyansh Arya for 69 off 35 balls in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Saturday, April 26. The southpaw fell in the 12th over of the innings, trying to clear the mid-wicket boundary only to be caught by Vaibhav Arora.
The wicket offered a much-needed breather for the hosts as the PBKS opening duo of Arya and Prabhsimran Singh put on 120 runs for the first wicket, punishing the KKR bowlers to all corners of the stadium.
Watch the video of the dismissal here.
Glenn Maxwell returns as PBKS bat first at Kolkata
Earlier, PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat first against KKR at Eden Gardens. PBKS made two changes to the side that lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Mullanpur on Sunday, April 20. Glenn Maxwell, who missed both the home and away matches against RCB, was recalled to the playing XI as was Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai.
Iyer said at the toss that he felt nostalgic about playing at the ground, less than a year after he had led KKR to their third IPL title. He also stressed on the need to take wickets in the first six overs.
"We are batting first. Since we are playing on the same wicket they played on. Can see a few cracks, will get an idea on how its playing. Feels nostalgic, it's always been great to play in front of this crowd. Another day to come here and embrace. The more wickets we take in the powerplay, gives a chance to the other bowlers," Iyer said at the toss via Cricbuzz.
At the time of writing, PBKS were 161/2 in 15 overs, with Iyer and Maxwell at the crease.
