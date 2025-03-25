Priyansh Arya gets an early life as confusion between two fielders leads to dropped catch in GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Gujarat Titans' Arshad Khan gave Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya a lifeline in their IPL 2025 clash on Tuesday, March 25, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With Arshad and Rashid Khan converging for the catch, the former went for it, but the ball barely touched his fingers before falling on the ground.

The incident came in the second over, with Kagiso Rabada sharing the new ball with Mohammed Siraj. Arya slogged a length ball high in the air, Arshad went for the catch, but the ball swirled in the air and barely touched his hand.

Rabada, nevertheless, managed to nip out Prabhsimran Singh for only five in the very next over. Arshad managed to hold on to the chance in the third-man region this time.

Priyansh Arya dismissed for an explosive 47 by Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan

Priyansh Arya. (Image Credits: Getty)

Priyansh Arya managed to add 41 more runs to his tally after being dropped for six. With the Punjab Kings motoring along nicely with Arya and Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill brought on Rashid Khan to break the partnership. And the Afghanistan leg-spinner delivered in his first over.

Arya failed to pick a googly and sliced one to short cover, where B Sai Sudharsan took a simple catch. It also ended the 51-run partnership between him and the skipper. The 24-year-old departed for 47 off 23, with two sixes and seven fours.

Arya had also taken Arshad to the cleaners in the latter's first over, carting him for three boundaries and a six as it went for 21 runs.

Meanwhile, the toss had fallen in favour of the Titans and Gill opted to bowl first, citing the dew factor. Iyer had also wanted to chase due to the same reason.

Although the Titans won the IPL in their debut season in 2022 and reached the final the following season, they failed to make it to the top four last year. Punjab Kings, meanwhile, are one of the franchises yet to win the IPL trophy.

