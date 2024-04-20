"Projected score- 417"- Top 10 funny memes after SRH reached 266/7 in IPL 2024 clash vs DC 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) scored a daunting total of 266/7 in the first innings against Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2024 on Saturday, April 20, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

DC captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest on a flat surface. It turned out to be an interesting decision in hindsight as SRH openers smashed the DC bowlers all around the park, amassing 131 runs in just 6.1 overs. Travis Head hit a 16-ball half-century, while Abhishek Sharma scored 46 (12).

However, Kuldeep Yadav (4/55) brought DC back into the game after the powerplay with quick wickets as SRH got reduced to 154/4 in 9.1 overs, which broke the flow of runs. Nitish Reddy (37) and Shahbaz Ahmed (59*) then stabilized things with a steady partnership to help Sunrisers reach a massive total of 266. It is their third score above 250 this season.

Fans enjoyed the high-scoring first innings of the 35th match of IPL 2024 between SRH and DC. They expressed their reactions to the action by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best reactions:

"I think we targeted more than that"- SRH batter Abhishek Sharma after 1st innings vs DC in IPL 2024 encounter

At the mid-innings break, Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma reflected on the action that unfolded during the first innings of the match and said:

"I think we targeted more than that, first six overs we decided a bit more but really happy with it. Specially there was message to assess the pitch, but Travis really did well in that and I just followed him."

He continued:

"It's always pleasure from day 1, told him I'm a big fan of him and really lucky to have in our team. You don't have pressure when Head is out there, I can express myself. I am ready to bowl as well, looking forward."

What was your favorite moment during the action-packed first innings of today's IPL 2024 match? Let us know in the comments section.

