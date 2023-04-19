"Proper Test player" - SRH opener Mayank Agarwal faces wrath of fans following his slow knock vs MI in IPL 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Mayank Agarwal failed to score runs at a brisk pace in the team's IPL 2023 encounter against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday, April 18.

Agarwal scored 48 runs from 41 deliveries, finishing with a strike rate of 117.07. Several fans were unhappy with the right-handed batter's approach, considering Hyderabad had to chase a stiff 193-run target.

Many SRH supporters took to social media, lambasting Agarwal for his knock. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Saideep 🇮🇳 @saideep1501



#SRH #MayankAgarwal Mayank Agarwal batting is a serious issue for SRH, no intent in powerplay, don't know what he is doing in the middle phase. Even after facing so many balls, couldn't take up that strike rate high. Mayank Agarwal batting is a serious issue for SRH, no intent in powerplay, don't know what he is doing in the middle phase. Even after facing so many balls, couldn't take up that strike rate high. #SRH #MayankAgarwal

JEEVAN @itsjeeevan Mayank Agarwal biggest flop till now.Srh has so much expectations on him Mayank Agarwal biggest flop till now.Srh has so much expectations on him

cjaisree 🇮🇳🇮🇳 @cjaisree Mayank Agarwal wicket again proves there’s no place for anchoring in T20 esp in #IPL2O23 .. pulling sunrisers down Mayank Agarwal wicket again proves there’s no place for anchoring in T20 esp in #IPL2O23 .. pulling sunrisers down

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy



Unreal consistency, today he scored 48 off 41 balls🥵 #SRHvMI Is Mayank Agarwal is the most consistent powerplay TukTuk player of this IPL?🤔Unreal consistency, today he scored 48 off 41 balls🥵 Is Mayank Agarwal is the most consistent powerplay TukTuk player of this IPL?🤔Unreal consistency, today he scored 48 off 41 balls🥵🔥 #SRHvMI

Anish @AnishKumar1104

#SRHvsMI Poor knock from Mayank Agarwal .let his team down .48(41) not all acceptable from a senior player .🤦🤐 Poor knock from Mayank Agarwal .let his team down .48(41) not all acceptable from a senior player .🤦🤐 #SRHvsMI

Rama Teja @ramateja06 @SunRisers Mayank Agarwal has had enough chances. Nothing wrong from him when wickets were falling at other end. But he has waned and is unable to accelerate even when needed. Everytime he tries to, he simply gets out. About time we bring in Vivrant or open with Abhi. @SunRisers Mayank Agarwal has had enough chances. Nothing wrong from him when wickets were falling at other end. But he has waned and is unable to accelerate even when needed. Everytime he tries to, he simply gets out. About time we bring in Vivrant or open with Abhi.

Ramiz Haque @Ramiz17_boyka @CricCrazyJohns Real player of the match Abdul Samad and nice tuktuk from Mayank Agarwal. @CricCrazyJohns Real player of the match Abdul Samad and nice tuktuk from Mayank Agarwal.

Srile @Srile9 @SunRisers Kindly leave mayank Agarwal guy averages 16 for so long now it's ridiculous even bhuvi can do that if he comes one down @SunRisers Kindly leave mayank Agarwal guy averages 16 for so long now it's ridiculous even bhuvi can do that if he comes one down

Shashank @Shashank97says



#SRHvMI #SRHvsMI Not the kind of innings I expected from Mayank Agarwal. Would have made sense if we were chasing 160 odd. He is wasting up PP and that's building pressure on batters coming down the order. High time he act on it. Not the kind of innings I expected from Mayank Agarwal. Would have made sense if we were chasing 160 odd. He is wasting up PP and that's building pressure on batters coming down the order. High time he act on it. #SRHvMI #SRHvsMI

Nikhil94 @gomasenikhil9

He was playing for his own scores and to secure his place.

Should have shown intent at the top.

#SRHvsMI #TATAIPL Seems like Mayank Agarwal innings cost the game for SRH.He was playing for his own scores and to secure his place.Should have shown intent at the top. Seems like Mayank Agarwal innings cost the game for SRH.He was playing for his own scores and to secure his place.Should have shown intent at the top.#SRHvsMI #TATAIPL

𝒮𝒶𝓃𝒹ℯℯ𝓅 @Iam_Sandy17



Both are Eid ka Chand



#OrangeArmy #OrangeFireIdhi #SRHvMI @SunRisers Don’t know what made you buy Mayank Agarwal & retain Abdul Samad.Both are Eid ka Chand @SunRisers Don’t know what made you buy Mayank Agarwal & retain Abdul Samad.Both are Eid ka Chand#OrangeArmy #OrangeFireIdhi #SRHvMI

Notably, Agarwal was roped in by the Hyderabad-based franchise for ₹8.25 crore at the IPL 2023 mini-auction. However, he hasn't been able to justify the hefty price tag, aggregating 113 runs from five outings at a strike rate of 108.65.

SRH were bundled out for 175 while chasing a target of 193 against MI

Aiden Markram won the toss for Hyderabad and decided to field. Mumbai were off to a decent start with the bat, thanks to a 41-run opening stand from Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan.

Cameron Green fired with the bat, remaining unbeaten on 64. Furthermore, an explosive cameo from Tilak Varma, who scored 37 runs from 17 balls, helped the team register an impressive 192-run total.

Hyderabad batters struggled to get going in the run chase, with Heinrich Klaasen being the sole saving grace with a 16-ball 36-run knock.

With 20 runs required off the final over and just two wickets in hand, Hyderabad were under immense pressure. Arjun Tendulkar bowled a tidy over for Mumbai as Rohit Sharma and Co. secured a 14-run win.

SRH have won two of their five matches so far in this year's cash-rich league and are languishing in the penultimate spot in the IPL 2023 points table. MI, on the other hand, are placed sixth in the standings at this juncture after having won three games from their five fixtures.

