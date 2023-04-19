"Proper Test player" - SRH opener Mayank Agarwal faces wrath of fans following his slow knock vs MI in IPL 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Mayank Agarwal failed to score runs at a brisk pace in the team's IPL 2023 encounter against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday, April 18.
Agarwal scored 48 runs from 41 deliveries, finishing with a strike rate of 117.07. Several fans were unhappy with the right-handed batter's approach, considering Hyderabad had to chase a stiff 193-run target.
Notably, Agarwal was roped in by the Hyderabad-based franchise for ₹8.25 crore at the IPL 2023 mini-auction. However, he hasn't been able to justify the hefty price tag, aggregating 113 runs from five outings at a strike rate of 108.65.
SRH were bundled out for 175 while chasing a target of 193 against MI
Aiden Markram won the toss for Hyderabad and decided to field. Mumbai were off to a decent start with the bat, thanks to a 41-run opening stand from Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan.
Cameron Green fired with the bat, remaining unbeaten on 64. Furthermore, an explosive cameo from Tilak Varma, who scored 37 runs from 17 balls, helped the team register an impressive 192-run total.
Hyderabad batters struggled to get going in the run chase, with Heinrich Klaasen being the sole saving grace with a 16-ball 36-run knock.
With 20 runs required off the final over and just two wickets in hand, Hyderabad were under immense pressure. Arjun Tendulkar bowled a tidy over for Mumbai as Rohit Sharma and Co. secured a 14-run win.
SRH have won two of their five matches so far in this year's cash-rich league and are languishing in the penultimate spot in the IPL 2023 points table. MI, on the other hand, are placed sixth in the standings at this juncture after having won three games from their five fixtures.
