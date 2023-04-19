"Proved today he has earned his spot" - Twitter erupts as Arjun Tendulkar picks maiden IPL wicket and helps MI win a thriller vs SRH

Left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar held his nerves under pressure and ensured that Mumbai Indians (MI) won their game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday (April 18).

Defending 20 runs in the final over, Tendulkar gave away just 5 runs and nailed almost all of his yorkers to perfection. The likes of Abdul Samad and Bhuvneshwar Kumar just couldn't get under the ball and the latter also became Tendulkar's first IPL wicket.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see Arjun Tendulkar make an impact in the final over and some even congratulated his father, the great Sachin Tendulkar, for the way his son performed under pressure. Here are some of the reactions:

North Stand Gang - Wankhede @NorthStandGang

A day 1993Final over of the Hero Cup semi-final2023Final over of an @IPL mach vs HyderabadThe happiness on the face of Arjun tells us why Cricket is such a beautiful game indeed.18th April 2023A day @sachin_rt & Arjun will always remember. 🧡 1993Final over of the Hero Cup semi-final2023Final over of an @IPL mach vs HyderabadThe happiness on the face of Arjun tells us why Cricket is such a beautiful game indeed. ❤️18th April 2023A day @sachin_rt & Arjun will always remember. 🧡 https://t.co/lSkIiTsJmr

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag So happy to see Arjun doing well . @sachin_rt paaji must be a proud father. Arjun’s hard work paying off and my blessings that this is only the beginning of great things to come. Well done Arjun! #SRHvsMI So happy to see Arjun doing well . @sachin_rt paaji must be a proud father. Arjun’s hard work paying off and my blessings that this is only the beginning of great things to come. Well done Arjun! #SRHvsMI

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns People mocked him for nepotism but Arjun Tendulkar has proved today he has earned his spot. So proud. People mocked him for nepotism but Arjun Tendulkar has proved today he has earned his spot. So proud. 😭😭❤️❤️ https://t.co/P6ujXaIT2f

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns Arjun Tendulkar under Rohit Sharma Arjun Tendulkar under Rohit Sharma 😭😭😭 https://t.co/KdLDTxaAXc

Sagar @sagarcasm Arjun Tendulkar be like Arjun Tendulkar be like https://t.co/tutaOLrWwi

ARYAN_OP™ @ARYAN__OP Arjun Tendulkar what an over finally the much awaited wicket. The Emotions and happiness on his and Sachin Tendulkar's face 🥹 Arjun Tendulkar what an over finally the much awaited wicket. The Emotions and happiness on his and Sachin Tendulkar's face 🥹💙 https://t.co/PRqmP7tf6S

Mohammad Kaif @MohammadKaif A young Arjun Tendulkar needs exactly this..to be groomed by captains like Rohit Sharma @ImRo45 A young Arjun Tendulkar needs exactly this..to be groomed by captains like Rohit Sharma @ImRo45

He earned it hard despite all those nepo kid shouts. Look how happy the proud father looks! Arjun Tendulkar never had it easy.He had to wait for years to make his debut; he was seen supporting his team as a net bowler & a waterboy.He earned it hard despite all those nepo kid shouts. Look how happy the proud father looks! @sachin_rt paaji must be very proud of him... Arjun Tendulkar never had it easy.He had to wait for years to make his debut; he was seen supporting his team as a net bowler & a waterboy. He earned it hard despite all those nepo kid shouts. Look how happy the proud father looks! @sachin_rt paaji must be very proud of him... https://t.co/GFT5emGfBd

Mohammad Kaif @MohammadKaif #Arjun Arjun Tendulkar today grew in stature. Justified captain's trust by bowling tight final over, held his nerves, took his first IPL wicket. Congrats Paaji, here's wishing a long successful career for Arjun. @sachin_rt Arjun Tendulkar today grew in stature. Justified captain's trust by bowling tight final over, held his nerves, took his first IPL wicket. Congrats Paaji, here's wishing a long successful career for Arjun. @sachin_rt #Arjun

Ian Raphael Bishop @irbishi That was a superb last over from Arjun Tendulkar. Only his second game but his execution was superb. Good on him. That was a superb last over from Arjun Tendulkar. Only his second game but his execution was superb. Good on him.

#MIvsSRH Those tears in Arjun Tendulkar’s eyes after his 1st IPL wicket 🥹A Long Way to go man... Those tears in Arjun Tendulkar’s eyes after his 1st IPL wicket 🥹A Long Way to go man...#MIvsSRH

Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, and Cameron Green stuck to the plan of yorkers

MI got off to a great start in the powerplay as they managed to dismiss both Harry Brook and Rahul Tripathi early on. While the likes of Aiden Markram threatened to take the game away from the visitors, they kept chipping away with wickets at regular intervals.

The match seemed to turn in Piyush Chawla's last over as Heinrich Klaasen smashed him for 20 runs in 4 balls. However, the wicketkeeper tried one shot too many and was dismissed on the last ball of the over.

More right-handers meant that Rohit Sharma simply couldn't introduce Hrithik Shokeen back into the attack and that meant that he had to rely on all-rounder Cameron Green and Arjun Tendulkar at the death alongside Riley Meredith.

While there was inexperience in the MI bowling attack, the bowlers stuck to the simple plan of bowling yorkers. Rohit Sharma set the field accordingly and each bowler did his job of ensuring SRH don't get almost any freebies to deal with.

MI managed to bowl out SRH for 178 and this victory will boost their confidence as it came in the absence of both Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer.

