"Proved today he has earned his spot" - Twitter erupts as Arjun Tendulkar picks maiden IPL wicket and helps MI win a thriller vs SRH

Left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar held his nerves under pressure and ensured that Mumbai Indians (MI) won their game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday (April 18).
Defending 20 runs in the final over, Tendulkar gave away just 5 runs and nailed almost all of his yorkers to perfection. The likes of Abdul Samad and Bhuvneshwar Kumar just couldn't get under the ball and the latter also became Tendulkar's first IPL wicket.
Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see Arjun Tendulkar make an impact in the final over and some even congratulated his father, the great Sachin Tendulkar, for the way his son performed under pressure. Here are some of the reactions:
Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, and Cameron Green stuck to the plan of yorkers
MI got off to a great start in the powerplay as they managed to dismiss both Harry Brook and Rahul Tripathi early on. While the likes of Aiden Markram threatened to take the game away from the visitors, they kept chipping away with wickets at regular intervals.
The match seemed to turn in Piyush Chawla's last over as Heinrich Klaasen smashed him for 20 runs in 4 balls. However, the wicketkeeper tried one shot too many and was dismissed on the last ball of the over.
More right-handers meant that Rohit Sharma simply couldn't introduce Hrithik Shokeen back into the attack and that meant that he had to rely on all-rounder Cameron Green and Arjun Tendulkar at the death alongside Riley Meredith.
While there was inexperience in the MI bowling attack, the bowlers stuck to the simple plan of bowling yorkers. Rohit Sharma set the field accordingly and each bowler did his job of ensuring SRH don't get almost any freebies to deal with.
MI managed to bowl out SRH for 178 and this victory will boost their confidence as it came in the absence of both Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer.
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.