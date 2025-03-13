Punjab Kings’ ₹18 crore buy to represent Northamptonshire for 2025 county season

Punjab Kings (PBKS) leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is set to represent Northamptonshire for the 2025 county season. Chahal was acquired by Punjab Kings for a whopping ₹18 crore during the mega auction ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

Ad

Interestingly, this will be Chahal's second stint with Northamptonshire, as he played for them in 2024. The leg-spinner will be available for Northamptonshire in the County Championship from June. Further, he will also be available for the One Day Cup later on during the English summer.

"I thoroughly enjoyed my time here last season so I’m very happy to be coming back. There are some great people in that dressing room, and I can’t wait to be part of that again. We played some great cricket towards the back end of the season so hopefully we’re able to replicate that and big up some victories," he was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Ad

Trending

Northamptonshire coach Darren Lehman also expressed his excitement to have Chahal back for another season.

"I’m really excited that one of best leg spinners in the world is returning to Northamptonshire this season. He brings invaluable experience and he’s an absolute gentleman who loves the game. Having him available from mid-June until the end of the season will be fantastic for us," he stated.

Ad

Chahal impressed last season as he picked up 9/99 against Derbyshire. Moreover, he also picked up a fifer in the One Day Cup against Kent.

Chahal will have a vital role to play for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Yuzvendra Chahal was released by Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. He was then bought by the Punjab Kings, as mentioned earlier. Punjab have never won an IPL title and are on the hunt for their maiden trophy.

Ad

Chahal, who is vastly experienced and among the top spinners in the world, will have a key role to play for his new team. He has a brilliant record in the cash-rich league.

The 34-year-old is the highest wicket-taker in the history of IPL with 205 wickets from 160 matches at an average of 22.44 and economy rate of 7.84. No other bowler has 200 or more wickets in the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️