Punjab Kings announce new home venue for IPL 2024

IPL franchise Punjab Kings have announced that they will play their home matches at the brand new Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali, this year. Mullanpur will make its IPL debut in the upcoming tournament.

Punjab Kings have played a majority of their IPL home matches at two venues, namely the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali and HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. However, this year, the team owners have decided to shift their base to the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium.

PBKS confirmed the development via a press release last evening. The Punjab-based franchise highlighted the facilities at their new venue and stated:

"The Mullanpur stadium has a well-equipped herringbone drainage system, which helps in removal of water within 25-30 minutes after the rain stops. Instead of using traditional soil, the ground is made of sand, which is difficult to maintain, but provides good stability."

"It is equipped with two international-standard dressing rooms having facilities for steam, sauna and ice bath, while a world-class gym has also been set up at this complex."

The stadium in Mullanpur has hosted domestic matches in the recent past. The venue has a seating capacity of 33,000.

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium to be inaugurated before Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2024

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium has not hosted a major game yet. The first IPL match at this venue will take place on March 23 when the Punjab Kings lock horns with the Delhi Capitals. Earlier, this fixture was supposed to take place at PCA IS Stadium, Mohali, but has now been moved to Mullanpur.

Even PBKS' other home matches of IPL 2024 will take place in Mullanpur. So far, the BCCI has announced only one home game for PBKS this season. The rest of the schedule is expected to come out once the General Elections dates are announced.

