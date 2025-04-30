Punjab Kings bowler's family celebrates a wicket with great enthusiasm during CSK vs PBKS match [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Arshdeep Singh's parents and sister are in attendance at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, for the team's IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday, April 30. The left-arm bowler drew first blood for his team after PBKS elected to field first.
Arshdeep dismissed CSK opener Shaik Rasheed in the third over of the game. The batter perished while trying to play an attacking shot over mid-wicket. He failed to get the connection right and was ultimately caught by Shashank Singh.
Overjoyed with the wicket, Arshdeep's family members celebrated enthusiastically at the stadium. You can watch the clip below:
The Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS have 11 points in their tally after nine games. They are placed fifth in the points table. The side will look to trump CSK and gain two valuable points at this crucial juncture.
This is the second time that the two teams have come face-to-face this season. Punjab secured an 18-run victory over Chennai at Mullanpur when the two sides locked horns earlier in the tournament.
PBKS claimed two more wickets in the powerplay after Arshdeep Singh's early strike
Punjab got off to a fantastic start with the ball. Arshdeep Singh provided them with the first breakthrough by sending back Shaik Rasheed early. The visiting team took two more wickets in the powerplay.
Left-arm seamer Marco Jansen got the better of 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre in the fourth over. The talented youngster was caught at mid-on by skipper Shreyas Iyer.
CSK found themselves in a precarious position, with senior batter Ravindra Jadeja also falling cheaply. The southpaw was dismissed by left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar. He was caught behind on the penultimate ball of the powerplay.
Amid the fall of wickets, Sam Curran played a stunning knock for Chennai. At the time of writing, the all-rounder is unbeaten on 81 runs off 39 balls. CSK are 160/4 after 16 overs.
