"Punjab Kings have found a gem" - Fans react to Priyansh Arya's quick-fire knock in GT vs PBKS match of IPL 2025

Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Priyansh Arya played an impactful knock in his team's IPL 2025 opener against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, March 25. The left-handed batter showed great promise in his maiden IPL match, hitting two sixes and seven fours.

The 24-year-old missed out on a well-deserved half-century, getting out after scoring 47 runs off 23 deliveries at a fantastic strike rate of 204.35. Arya received widespread praise on social media for his impressive batting exploits on debut.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Priyansh Arya has arrived in style! debut to remember 47 off 23 is just the beginning," wrote a fan.

"If he keeps playing like this, he could be a game-changer in the tournament. Exciting times ahead," commented another.

"Quality Knock.. Loved his stance & solid base for clean Hitting. Forgetting count now how many new talents are coming through the ranks," posted another.

"Debut ho to aisa Dumdaar Priyansh Arya," wrote a fan.

"Priyansh Arya is special. That’s it. That’s the tweet. Welcome to Punjab, starboy," chimed in yet another.

It is worth mentioning that Priyansh Arya grabbed headlines last year with his explosive batting in the Delhi Premier League. The southpaw hit six sixes in an over against spinner Manan Bharadwaj's bowling. He scored 120 runs off 50 balls in the clash.

Priyansh Arya got an early reprieve during his 47-run knock against GT

Priyansh Arya opened his account with back-to-back fours off GT pacer Mohammed Siraj in the first over of the match. However, his knock could have ended in the very next over if not for a missed opportunity.

On the fourth ball of the second over, Arya miscued a drive shot against Kagiso Rabada. The ball was in the air but he eventually survived due to confusion between Rashid Khan and Arshad Khan.

Arya was finally dismissed in the seventh over. He top-edged a ball from Rashid and was caught by Sai Sudharsan at cover.

