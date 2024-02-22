Punjab Kings Schedule IPL 2024: PBKS match list, dates, venues & timings in IST

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) will kick-start their 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign with a home clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Saturday, March 23. The contest also marks the first afternoon encounter of the season.

The schedule for the first phase of the tournament was announced by the organizers on Thursday, February 22. The remainder of the fixture list will be released later, once the government releases the dates for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

The remainder of the Shikhar Dhawan-led side's matches in the first phase of the tournament will take place away from home. The franchise will play against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and the Gujarat Titans (GT) on March 25, March 30, and April 4, respectively.

PBKS are looking to unshackle itself from mediocrity as they continue to hover in the middle end of the table despite several revamps and rebuilds. They finished eighth in the 2023 season with 12 points to their name, ending their season on a poor note by losing four of their last five matches.

The franchise made the radical decision to retain Sam Curran and bolstered their squad with major acquisitions like Rilee Rossouw, Chris Woakes, and Harshal Patel during the IPL 2024 mini-auction.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Schedule for IPL 2024 (All timings are in IST)

March 23: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals in Mohali, 3:30 PM

March 25: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

March 30: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

April 4: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, 7:30 PM

PBKS Squad for IPL 2024

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, and Rilee Rossouw.

