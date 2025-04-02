Punjab Kings take cheeky dig at Rishabh Pant after huge win in LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 match

Punjab Kings defeated the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium on Tuesday, April 1. After the eight-wicket win, PBKS took a cheeky dig at the opposition captain Rishabh Pant.

Ad

Rishabh Pant moved from Delhi Capitals to the Lucknow Super Giants at the IPL 2025 mega auction. LSG went all out at the mega auction and signed him for a record-breaking ₹27 crore.

Although Pant had a good relationship with DC team owners, he decided to leave the franchise to explore new challenges. In an interview after joining LSG, Pant hilariously said that he was a bit tensed because even the Punjab Kings were looking for a new captain at the IPL 2025 Auction.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

After PBKS defeated Rishabh Pant-led LSG on Tuesday, the IPL franchise did not hold back as they posted a video of their captain Shreyas Iyer and wrote on X:

"𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 toh auction mein hi khatam ho gayi thi!." (Our tension ended in the auction itself)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Punjab Kings will play their 1st home match of IPL 2025 on April 5

After winning their first two away matches of IPL 2025 against the Gujarat Titans and the Lucknow Super Giants, PBKS will board a flight to Chandigarh and gear up for their first home match against the Rajasthan Royals. The game will take place on Saturday, April 5, at 7.30pm IST at the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh.

Ad

PBKS will be keen to continue their winning momentum and maintain their position in the top two of the IPL 2025 points table. Their next opponents, RR, have won only one of their first three matches this season. Thus, PBKS will fancy their chances of winning their first home game of the tournament.

PBKS are currently second in the points table, only behind Royal Challengers Bangalore. RR, on the other hand, occupy the penultimate position above the Kolkata Knight Riders.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback