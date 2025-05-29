Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of PBKS and RCB's last match in IPL 2025

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The two teams finished in the top two places in the points table following the league stage. The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium will host the game in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Thursday, May 29.

Ad

The two teams have clashed 35 times in the IPL, with Punjab leading Bengaluru 18-17 in head-to-head contests. The two teams met twice in 2025. In their first meeting, PBKS beat RCB by five wickets in Match 34. In their second faceoff, the Royal Challengers defeated the Kings by seven wickets in the 37th game of this season.

Asked to bat first, Punjab put up 157/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya chipped in with 33 (17) and 22 (15), respectively. Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Nehal Wadhera then perished for single-digit scores. Later, Josh Inglish, Shashank Singh, and Marco Jansen contributed 29 (17), 31* (33), and 25* (20), respectively, to take their team to a par score.

Ad

Trending

Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma were the pick of the bowling unit for RCB, returning with two wickets apiece. Meanwhile, Romario Shepherd bagged one wicket.

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 scorecard.

In response, RCB achieved the target with seven balls to spare. Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 73 runs off 54 balls to steer the team past the finish line, in an innings laced with one six and seven boundaries. Devdutt Padikkal was equally brilliant, scoring 61 off 35 deliveries, comprising four sixes and five boundaries. Skipper Rajat Patidar and Jitesh Sharma added 12 (13) and 11* (13), respectively, to the scorecard. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, and Yuzvendra Chahal bagged one wicket apiece for PBKS.

Ad

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 scorecard.

RCB’s scorecard from their last IPL 2025 match

RCB beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by six wickets in their last IPL 2025 league game to finish second in the points table. The match took place at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on May 27.

Ad

Invited to bat first, the Super Giants put up 227/3 in their allotted 20 overs. Rishabh Pant starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 118 runs off 61 balls at a strike rate of 193.44 with the help of eight sixes and 11 boundaries. Mitchell Marsh also chipped in with 67 off 37 deliveries, comprising five maximums and four boundaries. Matthew Breetzke and Nicholas Pooran also chipped in with 14 (12) and 13 (10), respectively.

In response, RCB achieved the target with eight balls to spare. Openers Virat Kohli and Phil Salt provided a blistering start, scoring 54 (30) and 30 (19), respectively. The duo put on a 61-run stand for the opening wicket. Rajat Patidar and Liam Livingstone then got out for 14 (7) and a golden duck, respectively, to leave the team in a spot of bother at 123/4. Jitesh Sharma and Mayank Agarwal then shared an unbeaten 107-run partnership for the fifth wicket to take the team over the line.

Ad

Jitesh top scored with 85 not out off 33 deliveries at a staggering strike rate of 257.58 with the help of six maximums and eight boundaries. Mayank Agarwal equally supported him, scoring an unbeaten 41 off 23 balls, comprising five boundaries.

LSG vs RCB 2025 scorecard.

LSG vs RCB 2025 scorecard.

PBKS’ scorecard from their last IPL 2025 game

PBKS beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by seven wickets in their last IPL 2025 match to finish on top of the points table. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur hosted the game on May 26.

Ad

Invited to bat first, Mumbai put up 184/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton gave a decent start by scoring 24 (21) and 27 (20), respectively. Suryakumar Yadav starred with the bat, scoring 57 runs off 39 balls, hitting two sixes and six boundaries. He stayed till the end, getting out lbw off the last delivery of the innings. Meanwhile, Tilak Varma departed for just one run. Later, Will Jacks, skipper Hardik Pandya, and Naman Dhir chipped in with 17 (8), 26 (15), and 20 (12), respectively.

Ad

With the ball, Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, and Vijaykumar Vyshak bagged two wickets apiece for PBKS, while Harpreet Brar scalped one wicket.

MI vs PBKS 2025 scorecard.

In response, Punjab achieved the target with nine balls in hand. Opener Priyansh Arya scored 62 runs off 35 balls, including two sixes and nine boundaries. Josh Inglis top-scored with 73 runs off 42 balls with the help of three sixes and nine boundaries. Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Prabhsimran Singh added 26* (16) and 13 (16), respectively, to the scorecard. Iyer smashed the winning six off Trent Boult to take his team over the line.

Ad

Mitchell Santner bagged two wickets for MI, while Jasprit Bumrah proved economical for his 1/23.

MI vs PBKS 2025 scorecard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More