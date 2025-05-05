"Punjab Kings- We had ONE tension what if Preity Zinta bought Rishabh Pant for 27cr"- Top 10 funny memes after PBKS's win vs LSG in IPL 2025

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 37 runs in the 54th match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, May 4. The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala hosted the encounter. With 15 points from 11 games, PBKS now occupies the second spot in the IPL 2025 points table.

PBKS batted first after losing the toss and scored a daunting total of 236 for five in the first innings. Prabhsimran Singh (91), Shreyas Iyer (45), Shashank Singh (33), and Josh Inglis (30) performed well for the hosts in the batting department. Akash Maharaj Singh and Digvesh Rathi scalped two wickets apiece for the Super Giants.

In reply, LSG's batting crumbled under the pressure of a steep chase as they collapsed to 73/5 in 9.5 overs. Ayush Badoni (74) and Abdul Samad (45) played aggressive knocks after that but could only reduce the deficit of the loss as LSG reached 199 for seven.

The high-scoring IPL 2025 match between the PBKS and LSG franchises entertained the fans on Sunday night. They shared their thoughts by posting hilarious memes on social media platforms. Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"Everyone stepped up at the right time"- PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer after victory vs LSG in IPL 2025

At the post-match presentation, Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer reviewed his team's performance, saying:

"Elated, everyone stepped up at the right time. Specifically, Prabh, the way he played was excellent. I am glad I didn't know about it. I stepped onto the field looking to win. Apart from the stats, I haven't been thinking about what total would have been good here.

"As I mentioned, each and every individual knows their roles, and the way they executed it was top notch. We need to tick a few boxes from the last game. We need to back ourselves and not think too much about what the stats have to offer," Iyer added.

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will square off in the upcoming IPL 2025 match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday, May 5.

