"Punjab Kings won the toss and chose to win by runs against CSK"- Top 10 funny memes as PBKS reach 219/6 in IPL 2025 clash vs CSK

By Balakrishna
Modified Apr 08, 2025 21:56 IST
Fans react after 1st innings of PBKS vs CSK match. (Image: bcci.tv, X - @sagarcasm, @GemsOfCrickets)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are squaring off in match 22 of IPL 2025 on Tuesday (April 8) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. Home team skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest.

Priyansh Arya played aggressively from the onset, but PBKS lost wickets at regular intervals at the other end. Prabhsimran Singh (0), Shreyas Iyer (9), Marcus Stoinis (4), Nehal Wadhera (9), and Glenn Maxwell (1) departed one by one without scoring much. However, it did not deter Arya, as he smashed the bowlers all over the park to take PBKS to 83/5 in eight overs.

Priyansh Arya (103) then notched up his maiden century in IPL in just 39 balls after receiving some support from Shashank Singh. Marco Jansen (34*) and Singh (52*) provided a strong finish with an unbeaten partnership of 65 (38) to power PBKS to 219 for six in 20 overs.

also-read-trending Trending

Fans enjoyed the enthralling action that unfolded during the first innings of Tuesday night's IPL 2025 match between PBKS and CSK. They expressed their reactions by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly Twitter). Here are some of the best memes:

"Punjab Kings won the toss and chose to win by runs against CSK," one fan wrote.
"We have to bowl well in the powerplay and take wickets"- PBKS opener Priyansh Arya after 1st innings of IPL 2025 match vs CSK

During the mid-innings break, Punjab batter Priyansh Arya reflected on his batting performance and said (via Cricbuzz):

"I’m not expressive but getting a very good feeling from within. In the last game, Shreyas Iyer talked about backing your instincts, he suggested me to play the way I want to. I was thinking that if I get the first ball in my slot, I will definitely hit it for a six."
He continued:

"I want to express myself as much as I can and not restrict myself. (Is Indian Premier League easier or Delhi Premier League?) DPL! The ball is coming nicely onto the bat, the ball is not turning much, so we have to bowl well in the powerplay and take wickets."

At the time of writing, CSK had reached 59/0 in six overs in the chase of 220.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
