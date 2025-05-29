"Puri humanity apne haathme hai"- Top 10 funny memes ahead of PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1

Fans shared memes on social media platforms in anticipation of the upcoming IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur will host the encounter on Thursday (May 29).

PBKS and RCB performed consistently throughout the league stage and finished in the top two positions in the points table to earn themselves a chance to play in Qualifier 1. The two teams have squared off in 35 matches since the inception of the IPL. PBKS hold a marginal edge in the rivalry, having won 18 games, while RCB have emerged victorious on 17 occasions.

Fans are eagerly awaiting to witness the likes of Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in action during the first playoff match of IPL 2025. They conveyed their anticipation through hilarious memes on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

"Dekh bhai tu RCB ko qualifier 1 me harade, mai qualifier 2 me hara dunga. Puri humanity apne haathme hai (See, you beat RCB in qualifier 1 and I'll beat them in qualifier 2. Whole humanity is in our hands)," a meme read with Shreyas Iyer and Rohit Sharma's pictures.

"Job won't be done without Shreyas scoring runs"- Aakash Chopra on PBKS's trump card ahead of their IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match vs RCB

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra recently previewed the PBKS team ahead of their upcoming IPL 2025 match against RCB in Qualifier 1. He opined that Shreyas Iyer's battle with Josh Hazlewood could decide the fate of the Punjab side.

Speaking about the potential face-off in a video on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"The contests that could decide the fate of this match from Punjab's point of view - one will be Shreyas Iyer vs Josh Hazlewood, if he is playing. The match will progress properly, whether it's Josh Inglis or the two openers, but the job won't be done without Shreyas scoring runs, and who can get him out? The way Josh Hazlewood dismissed him, and Jofra Archer also dismissed him at this ground, your focus will be on him."

On another interesting duel during the match, Chopra further added:

"In bowling, Arshdeep Singh vs Virat Kohli. Just like I am talking about Shreyas Iyer as a big player in a big match, there is no one bigger than Virat Kohli. You can pick any knockout game, the World Cup final, the semi-final we lost against England, or the Pakistan game, whenever the chips are down or you need somebody to fire, that's Virat Kohli."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

