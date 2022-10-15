Quick off the blocks: Fast-tracked Sai Sudharsan out to realize "burning desire" to play for India

B Sai Sudharsan is quick off the blocks. Athleticism runs in the family; he has a father who represented India in the South Asian Games and a mother who was a volleyball player. So it isn't exactly surprising.

But what is a bit of a shock, even for close watchers of the game, is just how quickly Sai Sudharsan has climbed up the ranks. He isn't sprinting along with his peers; he's on a rocketship to the top. Now an Indian Premier League winner and domestic regular for Tamil Nadu, Sudharsan, at only 21 years of age, is closer than ever to realizing every cricketer's ultimate dream.

A prolific run-scorer at the age-group levels for TN, Sai Sudharsan struck a couple of centuries in the 2019-20 Vinoo Mankad Trophy and quickly worked his way to the India A side in the same year's Challenger Trophy. He soon eased himself into the senior Tamil Nadu team, putting in key performances in the side's victorious campaign in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Success in the Tamil Nadu Premier League was almost a foregone conclusion for the talented left-hander.

Just five months after making his domestic T20 debut for Tamil Nadu, Sai Sudharsan was picked by the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 auction. His maiden season saw him amass 145 runs at an average of 36.25 and a strike rate of 127.19 across five games as GT coasted to the IPL crown.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, in which his clarity of thought shone through like a beacon, Sai Sudharsan opened up about a plethora of topics, including his experience while playing for GT in IPL 2022, sharing the dressing room with Hardik Pandya and Co., and his cricketing career on the whole.

Excerpts from Sai Sudharsan's exclusive interview with Sportskeeda

Q: How did it all start? You're from a sporting family, of course, but how did you decide that you wanted to become a professional cricketer?

Sai Sudharsan: At the start, it was for fun. My dad used to go to the ground so I went with him. I started with athletics but I developed a love for the game and I started to play cricket. I moved from DAV Gopalapuram to Santhome, and that was the moment I took up cricket professionally. They were very helpful and supportive. It’s very difficult to get a seat at DAV, and coming to Santhome was not easy. Their decision then shaped my career and they were a huge support.

Q: Did you ever reconsider your decision to become a professional cricketer? Did you ever have any doubts?

Sai Sudharsan: I’ve never had any doubts. I’ve always enjoyed playing cricket so I’ve never had a reason to have any doubts. From the U14 level to my second year of U19, I was continuously playing state-level cricket. At the U19 level, I got dropped once from the team for the first time. Once that happened, I really started taking my cricket seriously and went deep into my game. Many things changed then, and I realized how much cricket mattered to me.

Q: Even a year ago, you weren't a regular part of the Tamil Nadu side. But suddenly, you're not only a TN mainstay but also an IPL player for the Gujarat Titans. Everything has happened so fast! Does it ever take you aback just how quickly your career has progressed?

Sai Sudharsan: Everyone has to be positive. Everyone’s dream is to play for the country, and you need to keep looking at the opportunities for that. I’m very fortunate to have gotten many of these things in the same year. It was a bit quick for sure, and I didn’t expect all of this to happen at the start of the year. But definitely, I’ve been preparing and equipping myself for whatever is coming.

Q: As an inexperienced youngster, how was it to walk into a Tamil Nadu side filled with players who have played for India and other domestic veterans?

Sai Sudharsan: Right, lots of Indian cricketers and domestic veterans. I was very happy with the way they treated me; it was very warm and as comfortable as a club side. Everyone had achieved so many things but they still handled things with me with care. It didn’t feel like I was playing with new people. The environment was so productive.

Q: The Tamil Nadu team's trust in you was evident right from the outset as they gave you very important roles in the top order. What was the message from the leadership group?

Sai Sudharsan: There was a small meeting with the coach, captain, etc. They told me I’m playing well and asked me to continue doing the same things. They didn’t put any pressure on me and asked me to express myself in the best way. They were also clear about the roles I would play for the side.

Q: In your very first outing with the state side, you clinched the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in spectacular fashion. Can you walk us through what that journey was like?

Sai Sudharsan: It was very surreal. I didn’t think playing for Tamil Nadu would happen so early. The way we equipped ourselves was great. We had two bad games in between but we came out of it immediately; we had clear plans and we knew what we had to do. That helped us immensely.

Q: We all know what you're good at. You're a technically sound top-order batter who has a wide range of strokes against both spin and pace, as well as a part-time bowler. But if you had to critically analyze your own game, what are the areas you need to work on?

Sai Sudharsan: Adapting to situations can be better. Hitting at the death needs to improve. Finishing off games and innings at a better strike rate. I definitely have aspirations to become an all-rounder. I have a lot of interest in bowling, and I’m putting in the effort to develop that skill. Bowling is something that gives me a lot of joy and fun, and going forward I need to try to contribute to the team with one or two overs when needed.

Q: Speaking of bowling, Tamil Nadu have an army of talented spinners, all of whom have played at the highest level. Do you ever get to pick their brains and develop that aspect of your game?

Sai Sudharsan: I’ve not been close enough to them yet to talk to them about it. During the IPL, I tried to discuss with Sai Kishore and learn some nuances from him. I used to bowl regularly in the GT nets; he used to come and see and give me some tips. I’m taking everything people are telling me and trying to develop based on them.

Q: Are you the type of person to set clear, time-bound goals for yourself? What are your plans and expectations for the upcoming months/years?

Sai Sudharsan: I’ll definitely look to take things as they come. I’m not into result-oriented things; I’m just focusing on the process. If the process is right, everything will happen automatically. I’m just looking to become a better batter, a better bowler and a better fielder. Everything else is a by-product of your skill. Of course, I have a burning desire in me to play for the country.

Sai Sudharsan: On a collective level, it’ll be great if we retain the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. It’ll be a big achievement for our team. From a personal perspective, too, winning SMAT again is the goal. Compared to last year, I want to contribute better to the team. So my mindset is to equip myself as well as I can to make this happen. This is the only thing on my mind right now with respect to the domestic season.

Q: There was a phase in the Tamil Nadu Premier League earlier this year when it seemed like you couldn't quite find your timing. It didn't last long, though, and you quickly recovered to become of the tournament's highest run-getters. Have you had any clear phases in your life where things haven't gone well? If so, how were you able to pull yourself out of it?

Sai Sudharsan: Touchwood, I haven’t had a phase like that yet. If it happens, we’ll have to accept it and be ready to come out of it as early as possible. At the start of the TNPL, I didn’t contribute to the team for a few games. I’ve been with Shahrukh anna for one year now, so we didn’t have any major conversations. It’s important not to overthink about three games. I just focused on mindset and execution, and it got better after three games. Shahrukh anna said I was doing well and just asked me to keep focus.

Q: You played and won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Tamil Nadu. You played and won the IPL title with the Gujarat Titans. On a lighter note, is it safe to say that you're a lucky charm?

Sai Sudharsan: I don’t know; I can’t comment on that [laughs]. I can just say that the year I played, the team won. I was not a lucky charm or anything, everyone was already doing well and I was the lucky one to get the opportunity [laughs].

