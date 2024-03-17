"Quite a possibility" - Aakash Chopra questions whether Virat Kohli will look to bat at No. 3 for RCB in IPL 2024

Aakash Chopra reckons IPL 2024 will present Virat Kohli with an opportunity to bat at No. 3 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He pointed out that it's the role the former India captain is expected to play in the T20 World Cup.

Kohli amassed 639 runs at a strike rate of 139.82 in 14 innings as an opener in IPL 2023. However, the modern batting great is unlikely to open for India in this year's T20 World Cup and might want to prepare for the global event by batting at No. 3 in the upcoming edition of the prestigious league.

In a video shared on his YouTube, Chopra reflected on the opportunities for some of the Royal Challengers Bangalore players in IPL 2024. As for Kohli, he said (10:55):

"A question could be whether Virat Kohli will open only or come down the order. Why am I saying that? When India's team will be made for the T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli will bat at No. 3. It might be in his mind that he is seeing that challenge going ahead, so he should prepare for that from today."

"Is that a possibility? No one has said this but it is not out of context as well because you expect absolutely perfect preparation from Virat Kohli. So that could be a reason for him to play at No. 3 as he is going to play for India at No. 3. Quite a possibility," the former India opener added.

Chopra reckons Cameron Green, who was traded in from the Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, can partner Faf du Plessis at the top of the order for RCB if Kohli opts to bat at No. 3.

"If you haven't performed well in Tests, this is your chance" - Aakash Chopra on RCB batter Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar endured a poor run in the recently concluded Test series between India and England.

Aakash Chopra named Rajat Patidar and Cameron Green among the other RCB players with great opportunities in IPL 2024.

"Rajat Patidar - if you haven't performed well in Tests, this is your chance. Cameron Green - live up to the reputation. If you play him 10 matches at No. 3 (if he doesn't open), he will deliver. However, if you move him up and down the order, that could be an issue," he stated (10:35).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the RCB bowlers also have massive opportunities.

"There are opportunities for Karn Sharma and massive opportunities for the spin department. You will play either Alzarri Joseph or Lockie Ferguson for sure. Both have opportunities. A lot of money was spent on Alzarri. They got Lockie cheap but he is a gun bowler. Then Mohammed Siraj, Vyshak Vijaykumar and Akash Deep," Chopra observed (11:30).

RCB acquired Alzarri Joseph for a whopping ₹11.50 crore at the auction. The West Indies seamer will compete with Lockie Ferguson, Reece Topley and Tom Curran for potentially the only overseas bowling position in their playing XI.

