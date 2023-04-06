"Rabada will be available for the next game, but probably not Livingstone" - Wasim Jaffer issues update on availability of PBKS' overseas stars 

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batting coach Wasim Jaffer has stated that while speedster Kagiso Rabada is likely to be available for the team's next game, there is still no definitive update on Liam Livingstone.

Both overseas players were not part of the PBKS playing XI that defeated RR by five runs at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, April 5.

England all-rounder Livingstone is yet to join the PBKS squad as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has not issued a fitness clearance. Livingstone suffered an injury on his Test debut while fielding against Pakistan in December 2022 and has not played competitive cricket since then.

The 29-year-old issued an update on Twitter while replying to a fan, stating that he will soon feature in the ongoing IPL 2023.

Issuing clarity over the availability status of their overseas players, PBKS batting coach Wasim Jaffer said during the post-match press conference:

"Rabada will be available for the next game, but probably not Livingstone, I am not so sure. The manager probably knows it. Rabada probably will be available."

Rabada, meanwhile, was unavailable as he was part of South Africa's squad for the rescheduled ODI series against the Netherlands at home.

Nathan Ellis fulfilled the role of the overseas pacer in Rabada's absence. The Australian was adjudged player of the match for his four-wicket haul in PBKS' close win over RR.

Speaking about the impending selection headache in the bowling attack, Jaffer said:

"Team selection is a good headache to have, I mean players in form, playing well. It is good for the franchise, that the players are in form. It is not in my hands, but we would look for players who are in form, doing well. So, I think that is a good thing. Even though Rabada was there, Ellis showed how good he is."

"He should be alright for the next game, hopefully" - Wasim Jaffer on Bhanuka Rajapaksa's injury

While PBKS frets over the availability of overseas players who are yet to take the field, they also have additional concerns about those that are on the field as well.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa was retired hurt while batting after a brute shot from Shikhar Dhawan hit him flush on the forearm while standing at the non-striker's end. He had to be taken off the field and did not return to bat.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa @BhanukaRajapak3 Plenty of ice needed but I'm doing fine! So happy for the win @PunjabKingsIPL ! Thank you all for checking up on me. The X-rays have cleared me of any broken bones/fractures!Plenty of ice needed but I'm doing fine! So happy for the win @PunjabKingsIPL! Thank you all for checking up on me. The X-rays have cleared me of any broken bones/fractures! 🙏Plenty of ice needed but I'm doing fine! ❤️

Terming Rajapaksa's injury as a muscular one, Jaffer said:

"Bhanuka Rajapaksa had a muscular injury, so he should be alright for the next game, hopefully,"

The Sri Lankan batter was unbeaten on one when the unfortunate incident occurred. He had begun the campaign on a highly positive note, in the form of a brisk fifty against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their season opener in Mohali.

PBKS are next scheduled to face the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday, April 9.

