Rachin Ravindra asks paps not to film as he gets spotted in Bandra ahead of MI vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Rachin Ravindra was spotted on the streets of Bandra in Mumbai ahead of their clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI). The two teams will play each other at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 20.
Rachin Ravindra was seen roaming around Bandra, dressed casually in an oversized t-shirt, black pants, and sunglasses.
The left-handed batter was spotted by the paps on the streets. However, he politely asked them not to film him. He was seen gesturing with his hands while also asking them not to record him.
Watch the video of the moment below (via Filmy Mantra Media's Instagram account):
Can Rachin Ravindra come good with the bat at the Wankhede against MI?
Rachin Ravindra will be expected to come good with the bat against MI at the Wankhede Stadium. Giving the team a good start at the top will be crucial, as CSK will have to bat well, given their batting has been an issue this season.
So far from seven games, Rachin has scored only 186 runs at an average of 31 and a strike-rate of 132.85, with a top score of an unbeaten 65. While he began the tournament well, he hasn't scored big in the last few games.
In their previous game against the Lucknow Super Giants, he looked good. The left-hander made 37 runs off 22 balls, including five boundaries at a strike-rate of 168.18.
Rachin Ravindra will be confident, having gotten a start in the previous game, but will be eager to convert the same and build upon it to make a big score against MI at the Wankhede Stadium. Him firing at the top will be crucial if CSK are to beat Mumbai and get on a winning streak. With Ruturaj Gaikwad no longer there, Rachin will have to take more responsibility at the top.
