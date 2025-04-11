Rachin Ravindra’s poor run continues as he perishes to Harshit Rana for 4 in CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opening batter Rachin Ravindra's mediocre run of form in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 continued after he fell for just 4 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday, April 11. The southpaw fell while trying to heave a Harshit Rana delivery to the leg-side, but the ball took the leading edge and he was caught by Ajinkya Rahane near extra cover.

Watch the video here.

He was dismissed for scores of 3 and 0 in the matches against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, respectively.

The dismissal aggravated CSK's troubles at the top of the order as Ravindra's opening partner Devon Conway also fell cheaply inside the powerplay - lbw to Moeen Ali for 12. It was the third time that Ravindra had fallen for a single-digit score in IPL 2025.

KKR opt to field as MS Dhoni returns as CSK captain

Earlier, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to field first against CSK. The reigning champions made one change to their playing XI, bringing in Moeen Ali for Spencer Johnson.

CSK, led by MS Dhoni for the first time in IPL 2025, made two changes to their playing XI with Rahul Tripathi replacing the injured Ruturaj Gaikwad and fast bowler Anshul Kamboj coming in for Mukesh Choudhary.

"It is important now, every game is important. We have lost too many matches and now it is important to do the basics right - have dot balls, take our catches. A couple of games we lost by big margins, but otherwise it was about the small things - about one over going for 20 runs. Our batters are more authentic as batters, they won't slog everything. They just need to back their instincts. It is important to start well, get boundaries early on and try to get a couple of early wickets as well," Dhoni said at the toss on Friday.

This is the second time that Dhoni has taken over the captaincy reigns midway through a season. In 2022, he took over from Ravindra Jadeja after CSK had endured a bad run of results at the start of the season. In 2023, Dhoni led CSK to their fifth title, thereby equalling the Mumbai Indians' tally for most IPL titles.

At the time of writing, CSK were 69 for 4 after 12 overs with Shivam Dube and Ravichandran Ashwin at the crease.

