“Rahane the team man becomes a bit selfish” - Former India batter’s huge claim after PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 match

Former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif urged Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane to become more selfish after the side's unfathomable defeat to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur on April 15. Kaif's remarks were about Rahane inexplicably not reviewing his LBW call when the impact was outside off-stump.

Chasing only 112 for victory, KKR were coasting at 62/2 in the eighth over when Rahane was adjudged LBW off the bowling of Yuzvendra Chahal. However, despite Angkrish Raghuvanshi seemingly insisting Rahane on taking the DRS, the KKR skipper went against it and walked off.

The decision proved costly as KKR collapsed to lose their final seven wickets for 23 runs to be bowled out for 95 in the 16th over.

Following the contest, Kaif called on Rahane to realize his value to the side and be more selfish.

He posted on his X handle:

"High time Rahane the team man becomes a bit selfish. He should realise, he is KKR's main batsman, he needs to take DRS if there is slightest of doubts."

KKR's untimely collapse after Rahane's dismissal on 17 meant PBKS defended the lowest total in IPL history. It could also be a massive blow to KKR's playoff hopes as they remained sixth on the points table with three wins in seven outings.

"I'll take the blame" - Ajinkya Rahane on KKR's loss to PBKS

Ajinkya Rahane blamed his shot and dismissal for KKR's stunning 16-run defeat to PBKS. Coming off an impressive win against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the defending champions were looking to go back-to-back for the first time this season.

However, a middle-order collapse saw all but one of their batters from No.5 to 11 failing to reach double-figures.

At the post-match presentation, a visibly distraught Rahane said (Via Cricbuzz):

"Nothing to explain, we all saw what happened there. Pretty disappointed with the effort. I'll take the blame, played the wrong shot, although it was missing. He wasn't very sure (his chat with Angkrish after being given out LBW). He said it could be umpire's call. I didn't want to take a chance at that time, I wasn't sure as well. That was the discussion."

He added:

"We were reckless and should take full responsibility. At the moment, too many things going in my head. It was an easy chase for us. When I go upstairs, need to keep myself calm and then think about what to say to the boys. Still have to be positive. Half of the tournament is still remaining. Have to address this and move forward."

A quick win against PBKS could have propelled KKR to the top of the points table. Instead, they will look to avoid any potential hangover with a bounce-back performance in the encounter against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 21.

