IND vs SL: "Rahul Chahar built a lot of confidence from his time at Mumbai Indians" - Suryakumar Yadav

India's very own "Mr.360 degrees" - Suryakumar Yadav was full of praise and really pleased for his teammate Rahul Chahar, who made his ODI debut for India in the third ODI against Sri Lanka.

In conversation with the press after collecting the Man of the Series trophy in this ODI series against Sri Lanka, the middle-order batsman shed light on how Chahar has built a lot of confidence from his time at the Mumbai Indians.

He's been doing this for us every now and then, for Mumbai Indians also and he's got a lot of confidence from there. I still remember the first game of this season in Chennai, things didn't go his way but the way he bounced back and got the support from the team management was really nice to see.

When he came back, he bounced back with a Man of the Match performance. That's how it is. When he plays for the franchise, he gets a lot of support and the same culture was here as well. Playing his first ODI, he got a lot of support from the team management and all the players. I was really happy to see him bowl so well. There was a little bit of dew and the wicket was not that helpful for the bowlers but he extracted some spin really well.

Rahul Chahar can stake a claim for a place in the T20 World Cup squad.

Rahul Chahar, the 21-year old, is coming off the back of an impressive IPL season, bagging 11 wickets, at an average of 18.36 and an economy rate of 7.21.

With fellow spinners from the Indian side struggling to find consistency in their bowling, the door could be open for the leg-spinner to make his way into India's white ball team.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar