"Rahul Dravid completing Vaibhav’s homework so that he can focus" - Top 10 funny memes after RR's thumping win vs GT in IPL 2025

Fans online shared numerous memes as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat the Gujarat Titans (GT) comfortably by eight wickets in the 47th match of IPL 2025 on Monday (April 28) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. As a result, GT moved down to third position in the points table, while RR occupied the eighth spot.

GT batted first after losing the toss and notched up a daunting total of 209 for four in 20 overs on the back of contributions from Shubman Gill (84), Jos Buttler (50*), and Sai Sudharsan (39). Maheesh Theekshana picked up two wickets for the Royals with the ball.

It was one-way traffic in the chase as 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi (101) went on a carnage, smashing a 35-ball century to propel RR to a comfortable win. He departed in the 12th over after putting on a 166-run opening partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal (70*). Riyan Parag then finished the formalities with a cameo of 32* (15) in the company of Jaiswal to help RR breach the target in 15.5 overs.

The high-scoring IPL 2025 encounter between GT and RR entertained the fans, who conveyed their reactions through funny memes on social media platforms. Here are some of the best memes related to the contest:

"They took the game away from us in the powerplay" - Shubman Gill after GT's loss vs RR in IPL 2025 match in Jaipur

At the post-match presentation, Shubman Gill reflected on the loss, saying:

"They took the game away from us in the powerplay and credit to them for that. Yeah I think, there were a couple of things we could have done differently but it's easy to say from outside. There were a couple of chances which we didn't take. Felt a bit back spasms and the physio said not to take a chance."

"Like I mentioned, previously it doesn't matter whether we win or lose. We take one match at a time. Hopefully we can come back to winning ways at Ahmedabad. It was his day, his hitting was tremendous and he made full use of his day," Gill continued.

Delhi Capitals (DC) will play Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming IPL 2025 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, April 29.

