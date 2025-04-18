Rahul Dravid provides a crucial update on Sanju Samson’s availability for RR vs LSG IPL 2025 match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) head coach Rahul Dravid did not confirm the availability of captain Sanju Samson for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday, April 19. The 52-year-old said that Samson had been experiencing abdominal pain and had undergone scans. Samson's availability will depend on the results of the scans.

The 30-year-old went to cut a delivery from Delhi Capitals (DC) leg-spinner Vipraj Nigam and seemed in pain, after missing the ball on Wednesday, April 16. The physios came onto the field to do a check on the left side around the right-handed batter's rib. Samson faced one more delivery, before retiring hurt on the score of 31.

"Sanju experienced a bit of pain in the abdominal area. So we have gone for scans. He has done some scans today so we are waiting the results of those scans. And then once we get a bit more clarity around the scans and the severity of [the injury] we'll take a decision going forward and we'll see what happens," Dravid told the media on Friday via ESPN Cricinfo.

After the defeat to DC in Delhi, Samson had said that he was feeling alright and would need to observe on Thursday to determine the extent of the injury.

"It feels alright (His injury). I wasn't just ready to come back and bat. It feels alright now. We will observe it tomorrow and see how it is," he said via Cricbuzz.

Samson was used by RR as an Impact Sub in the first three matches of IPL 2025 after he was given clearance by BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) to play just as a batter. Riyan Parag led RR in those three matches.

RR enter must-win territorry against LSG in Jaipur

After suffering two consecutive defeats for the second time this season, RR find themselves in a tricky spot, as far as the Playoffs qualification is concerned. They are in eighth place on the points table, with two wins in seven matches and have a net run-rate of -0.714.

They lost their last match to DC in a Super Over after the scores were tied at 188 runs apiece at the end of 40 overs of cricket. Samson did not come to open, nor was listed to bat at number three for RR in the Super Over with the franchise opting for Parag, Shimron Hetmyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal as the three batters to face the six balls.

