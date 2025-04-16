Why did Sanju Samson retire hurt in DC vs RR IPL 2025 match?

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson had to retire hurt despite going strongly in the IPL 2025 game against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday. The keeper-batter decided to retire himself out after suffering a left rib injury. It rendered it almost impossible for him to go on further, and he walked back to the dressing room, distraught.
The incident occurred in the sixth over of the innings bowled by leg-spinner Vipraj Nigam. The youngster was introduced into the attack for the first time in the innings. The right-handed batter took the attack to him with 11 runs off the first three deliveries, including a four and a six. The third delivery of the over saw Samson play a lofted shot to the long-on fielder's right and writhe in excruciating pain. As a result, he walked off, and Riyan Parag came in.
At the time of retiring out, the Kerala-born cricketer was 31 off 19 balls, and the Royals had momentum on their side as they were 61/0. The 30-year-old had notably played only as an impact player in the first three games of IPL 2025, This is because he was recovering from a finger injury, prompting Riyan Parag to step up as captain. The status of the current injury is set to be assessed.
Sanju Samson and Co. left to chase down 189 against the Delhi Capitals
The toss at the Arun Jaitley Stadium went in Sanju Samson's favour, and he chose to chase, citing that the pitch would get easier to bat on as the game progresses. The Capitals lost two early wickets in Jake Fraser-McGurk (9) and Karun Nair (0); however, Abhishek Porel scored a solid 37-ball 49 while opening the innings.
The likes of Axar Patel (34), Tristan Stubbs (34*), and Ashutosh Sharma (15*) gave the final flourish the home side needed to get them up to 188/5 in 20 overs. For the Royals, Jofra Archer was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-0-32-2. Rajasthan desperately need a win as they are coming off back-to-back losses.
