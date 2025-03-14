Rahul Dravid wears traditional Rajasthani attire during Holi celebrations ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) head coach Rahul Dravid wore a traditional Rajasthani attire during Holi celebrations on Friday, March 14, ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He recently joined the RR camp to oversee preparations ahead of the upcoming season.

Ad

Dravid suffered a leg injury on March 2 while playing in the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) group III league semifinal match for Vijaya Cricket Club. Due to the same reason, he was spotted using crutches to walk during his arrival at the RR camp.

The Rajasthan franchise took to their official Instagram handle and shared a video to give fans a glimpse of their Holi celebrations. In it, Rahul Dravid could be seen sporting a traditional Rajasthani attire and participating in the Holi festivities while sitting because of his leg injury.

Ad

Trending

The post was captioned:

"Happy Holi from Coach Sahab! 💗#RoyalsFamily | #HallaBol | #IPL2025 | #reelkarofeelkaro | #reelitfeelit | #explore."

You can watch the video below:

Ad

RR's IPL 2025 journey will begin on March 23 with a match versus SRH in Hyderabad

The Rajasthan Royals' journey in the upcoming IPL season will commence on March 23 with a match against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Rahul Dravid ended his coaching tenure with India on a high after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup last June. RR later roped him in as the head coach for the upcoming IPL season, hoping he would replicate similar success for them.

Ad

Here is RR's complete schedule for IPL 2025: (All timings are in IST)

March 23: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad, 4 pm

March 26: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati, 8 pm

March 30: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati, 8 pm

April 5: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Mullanpur, 8 pm

April 9: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad, 8 pm

April 13: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Jaipur, 4 pm

April 16: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals in Delhi, 8 pm

Ad

April 19: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur, 8 pm

April 24: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals in Bengaluru, 8 pm

April 28: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans in Jaipur, 8 pm

May 1: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians in Jaipur, 8 pm

May 4: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata, 4 pm

May 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Chennai, 8 pm

May 16: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings in Jaipur, 8 pm

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️