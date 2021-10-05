"Rajasthan Royals is like Umar Akmal, betrayed by English" - Fans roast RR for their abysmal batting display against MI

After a thumping win against CSK in their previous match, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) looked like they were back in form. They looked like strong contenders for a fourth playoff spot. But their batting line-up collapsed like a pack of cards today and surrendered to Mumbai Indians bowling unit.
On a sluggish Sharjah pitch, the Royals scored a paltry 90/9 in 20 overs. Nathan Coulter-Nile(4/14), James Neesham(3/12), and Jasprit Bumrah(2/14) bowled exceptionally for Mumbai Indians.
Understandably fans were frustrated watching the abysmal batting performance in the first innings of the match. The pitch was slow and low, but the Royals batters made things worse by repeatedly playing cross-batted shots on such a surface. Fans took to Twitter to slam the Rajasthan batters for their poor performance.
Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule
Here are some of the best one's:
"We will take the target of 91 any day of the week in IPL": James Neesham
After playing a starring role with the ball in the first innings, James Neesham was satisfied with the collective performance of the MI bowling unit. Speaking on broadcast during the mid-innings break, Neesham opened up about the pressure on the team going into the game and said:
"It was reasonably challenging with the bat here. We will take the target of 91 any day of the week in IPL. We executed the plans well. It was there for everyone to see today. It was a do-or-die game for us, and it feels good to come out under pressure and execute our plans well. Powerplay is really important here. "
He then gave his views on how MI should approach the chase and said:
Also Read
"The ball comes on better with the new ball, so important to get a good start. Ideally, I and Polly would like to put our feet up and chill in the second innings. Coulter-Nile has been outstanding for us. He has got one of the best wrists going around in world cricket. It wasn't swinging tonight but you saw his plan B with his slower balls and cutters into the wicket.
Mumbai Indians will be looking to win this game as quickly as possible and improve their net run rate, which is pretty poor right now.
Q. Will MI qualify for the playoffs this year?
Yes
NA