"Rajasthan Royals is like Umar Akmal, betrayed by English" - Fans roast RR for their abysmal batting display against MI

Modified Oct 05, 2021 10:20 PM IST
After a thumping win against CSK in their previous match, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) looked like they were back in form. They looked like strong contenders for a fourth playoff spot. But their batting line-up collapsed like a pack of cards today and surrendered to Mumbai Indians bowling unit.

On a sluggish Sharjah pitch, the Royals scored a paltry 90/9 in 20 overs. Nathan Coulter-Nile(4/14), James Neesham(3/12), and Jasprit Bumrah(2/14) bowled exceptionally for Mumbai Indians.

Understandably fans were frustrated watching the abysmal batting performance in the first innings of the match. The pitch was slow and low, but the Royals batters made things worse by repeatedly playing cross-batted shots on such a surface. Fans took to Twitter to slam the Rajasthan batters for their poor performance.

Here are some of the best one's:

Rajasthan Royals are not very good, but I am a bit worried about the WC, when the IPL isn't done and Neesham is taking 4-0-12-3 bowling cutters on a pitch with inconsistent bounce. I know predicting conditions is a fools errand, but I think we all want things to improve.
Rajasthan Royals Right Now : #MIvsRR https://t.co/fHSjUa3EmV
Chasing this in 5 overs,Jimmy doing corey thing🤲
#RRvsMI https://t.co/GBE3NNVM2L
Best chance for #MumbaiIndians to increase their NRR
#RRvsMI
This is what Mumbai is when krunal Pandya is not in squad #RRvsMI
Rajasthan Royals now 😂
#RajasthanRoyals #iplt20 #RRvsMI https://t.co/UA13DzqyBM
Rajasthan Royals is like Umar Akmal, betrayed by english.#RRvsMI
#RRvsMI fans right now 👇👇👇 https://t.co/lMvttKGLd1
#RRvsMI https://t.co/ZEDl4zmvjU
Poor RR was not even able to clear the cut off of DU #RRvsMI
It was fun while it lasted 😑🙌🏻😂..
Thank you @rajasthanroyals for some exciting games this season.
Mega auction next year.. so hoping for a great team 🙌🏻🍻🔥...#MIvRR #HallaBol https://t.co/4eQKWJxlcD
@rajasthanroyals https://t.co/irKOo4FmWj
@rajasthanroyals https://t.co/QWUuivy82G
#RRvMI #IPL2O21 https://t.co/WoSMiEVFeP

"We will take the target of 91 any day of the week in IPL": James Neesham

After playing a starring role with the ball in the first innings, James Neesham was satisfied with the collective performance of the MI bowling unit. Speaking on broadcast during the mid-innings break, Neesham opened up about the pressure on the team going into the game and said:

"It was reasonably challenging with the bat here. We will take the target of 91 any day of the week in IPL. We executed the plans well. It was there for everyone to see today. It was a do-or-die game for us, and it feels good to come out under pressure and execute our plans well. Powerplay is really important here. "

He then gave his views on how MI should approach the chase and said:

"The ball comes on better with the new ball, so important to get a good start. Ideally, I and Polly would like to put our feet up and chill in the second innings. Coulter-Nile has been outstanding for us. He has got one of the best wrists going around in world cricket. It wasn't swinging tonight but you saw his plan B with his slower balls and cutters into the wicket.

Mumbai Indians will be looking to win this game as quickly as possible and improve their net run rate, which is pretty poor right now.

