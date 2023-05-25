Rajasthan Royals praise Akash Madhwal's 5-wicket haul against LSG while taking a subtle dig at Naveen-ul-Haq

Rajasthan Royals subtly took a dig at pacer Naveen-ul-Haq after the Mumbai Indians defeated Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023 Eliminator match. RR's Twitter admin lauded MI fast bowler Akash Madhwal for his five-wicket haul but also found a way to troll Naveen.

In case you didn't know, Naveen-ul-Haq uploaded Instagram stories about 'sweet mangoes' whenever Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore did not perform well in IPL 2023. Naveen and Virat had a controversial fight during the LSG vs RCB match in Lucknow, and after that game, the Afghanistan pacer would take indirect shots at RCB.

Last night, when MI knocked out LSG, riding on Akash Madhwal's five-wicket haul, Rajasthan Royals' admin posted an edited image of the scorecard, showing Madhwal's figures. While the overs, runs and economy rate columns were written the way they should be, there were some changes in the wickets and dot balls column.

RR swapped the dot balls abbreviation with trees as BCCI and TATA have decided to plant 500 saplings for every dot ball bowled in IPL 2023 playoffs. The Royals also swapped the 'W' of wickets with mangoes, taking a dig at Naveen.

Naveen-ul-Haq made his IPL debut against Rajasthan Royals

During the league round of IPL 2023, Rajasthan Royals hosted the Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Naveen-ul-Haq made his debut in that game. While the Afghanistan pacer could not take any wickets against RR, he bowled a tight spell of 0/19 off his four overs, helping LSG defend a 155-run target.

It looks like the Rajasthan Royals have not forgotten that performance yet. Many fans on social media loved the way RR took a subtle dig at Naveen as the tweet from the Jaipur-based franchise has received over 20,000 likes and 2,000 retweets.

Poll : 0 votes