Rajasthan Royals Schedule IPL 2024: RR match list, dates, venues & timings in IST

Inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) will start their IPL 2024 campaign at home against the Lucknow Super Giants on March 24. It will be a day/night fixture at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, starting at 3:30 pm IST.

The BCCI announced the list of first 21 matches of IPL 2024 earlier today (February 22). Rajasthan Royals will play four matches in the first 15 days of the tournament. As mentioned earlier, they will start the season in Jaipur against the KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants.

RR's next match will take place on March 28 against the Delhi Capitals at home. The Royals will then board a flight from Jaipur to Mumbai to face five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on April 1.

Five days later, RR will come back to Jaipur to play their third home match of the season against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Last year, RCB handed a big defeat to RR at home. The Royals will be keen to avenge that loss in IPL 2024.

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 Schedule (with match timings in IST)

Here is the full list of RR matches announced for the IPL 2024 league round so far:

March 24, 3:30 pm IST: RR vs Lucknow Super Giants, Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur.

March 28, 7:30 pm IST: RR vs Delhi Capitals, Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur.

April 1, 7:30 pm IST: RR vs Mumbai Indians, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

April 6, 7:30 pm IST: RR vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur.

Rajasthan Royals will look forward to capitalizing on the home advantage and earning maximum points possible in the first few matches. Big names like Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Ravichandran Ashwin will play for RR in IPL 2024. It will be interesting to see if the Royals can win their second title this year.

